Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Vehicle Attacked Near Botapathri In Gulmarg

An Indian army vehicle was attacked in Gulmarg, injuring two soldiers, amid rising violence against non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Vehicle Attacked Near Botapathri In Gulmarg

An Indian army vehicle was targeted in an attack in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday evening, resulting in injuries to two soldiers. This incident marks a troubling escalation of violence in the region, occurring just hours after a separate attack where terrorists shot at and injured a local labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.

Details of the Attack

According to unnamed officials, the assailants opened fire on the army vehicle, leading to immediate security responses in the area. The injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated for medical attention. This incident underscores ongoing security challenges in Kashmir, particularly affecting non-local workers and military personnel.

The injured labourer, identified as Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was reported to have sustained injuries from gunfire. Security forces quickly mobilized to the site following reports of the shooting, highlighting the urgency of response in the face of rising violence. Notably, this marks the third attack on non-local labourers in the Kashmir Valley within just a week, raising concerns over their safety.

MUST READ: Broad Consensus Achieved’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC

Rising Violence Against Labourers

Earlier in the day, political leaders expressed their condemnation of the recent wave of terror attacks in the valley, particularly targeting migrant workers. They called on the newly formed government to take robust measures to prevent such incidents and enhance the security of these vulnerable groups. The urgency of the situation was further emphasized by a recent attack on October 20, where a doctor and six construction workers lost their lives at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

Political Context

These violent events coincided with a significant political meeting in New Delhi, where Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah presented a resolution advocating for the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The discussions included key issues concerning security and development within the region, emphasizing the need for stability amid rising tensions.

Abdullah also met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day. These discussions are part of a broader effort to address the complex security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure the protection of both local and non-local residents.

The attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg and the ongoing violence against non-local workers underscore a deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. As the region grapples with these challenges, both military and political leaders are urged to find effective solutions to ensure the safety and security of all its inhabitants.

ALSO READ: ‘Let Those Affected By Demolition Come To Court’, Says SC

Filed under

Gulmarg news Indian Army attack Jammu and Kashmir incident
Advertisement

Also Read

US ELECTIONS 2024: What Is The Difference Between Republicans And Democrats?

US ELECTIONS 2024: What Is The Difference Between Republicans And Democrats?

‘Broad Consensus Achieved’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC

‘Broad Consensus Achieved’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC

How Did Team India Shine At WorldSkills 2024 In Lyon?

How Did Team India Shine At WorldSkills 2024 In Lyon?

Will Reliance Pay ₹1 Crore To A Delhi Developer For JioHotstar’s Domain? But Why?

Will Reliance Pay ₹1 Crore To A Delhi Developer For JioHotstar’s Domain? But Why?

‘Let Those Affected By Demolition Come To Court’, Says SC

‘Let Those Affected By Demolition Come To Court’, Says SC

Entertainment

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox