Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Vehicle Attacked Near Botapathri In Gulmarg

An Indian army vehicle was targeted in an attack in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday evening, resulting in injuries to two soldiers. This incident marks a troubling escalation of violence in the region, occurring just hours after a separate attack where terrorists shot at and injured a local labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.

Details of the Attack

According to unnamed officials, the assailants opened fire on the army vehicle, leading to immediate security responses in the area. The injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated for medical attention. This incident underscores ongoing security challenges in Kashmir, particularly affecting non-local workers and military personnel.

The injured labourer, identified as Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was reported to have sustained injuries from gunfire. Security forces quickly mobilized to the site following reports of the shooting, highlighting the urgency of response in the face of rising violence. Notably, this marks the third attack on non-local labourers in the Kashmir Valley within just a week, raising concerns over their safety.

Rising Violence Against Labourers

Earlier in the day, political leaders expressed their condemnation of the recent wave of terror attacks in the valley, particularly targeting migrant workers. They called on the newly formed government to take robust measures to prevent such incidents and enhance the security of these vulnerable groups. The urgency of the situation was further emphasized by a recent attack on October 20, where a doctor and six construction workers lost their lives at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

Political Context

These violent events coincided with a significant political meeting in New Delhi, where Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah presented a resolution advocating for the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The discussions included key issues concerning security and development within the region, emphasizing the need for stability amid rising tensions.

Abdullah also met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day. These discussions are part of a broader effort to address the complex security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure the protection of both local and non-local residents.

The attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg and the ongoing violence against non-local workers underscore a deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. As the region grapples with these challenges, both military and political leaders are urged to find effective solutions to ensure the safety and security of all its inhabitants.

