PM Modi On Lakhpati Didis In Rozgaar Mela 2024, Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing Rozgar Mela virtually, shared developments on Lakhpati didi. After announcing government jobs for 51,000 people, PM Modi greeted all on Dhanteras and Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing Rozgar Mela virtually, shared developments on Lakhpati didi. After announcing government jobs for 51,000 people, PM Modi greeted all on Dhanteras and Diwali.

PM Modi On Lakhpati Didis

Speaking on the Lakhpati didis, PM Modi said, “If we compare the UPA and NDA in the khadi sector, khadi sales today have increased by 400% compared to the UPA government. When business is growing, it means the artisans associated with it are also reaping substantial benefits. Similarly, our Lakhpati Didi Yojana has provided rural women with new avenues for employment and self-employment.”

Watch: PM Narendra Modi says, “Our Lakhpati Didi scheme has provided rural women with new means of employment and self-employment. In the last decade, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups, which engage in economic activities and earn through their hard work. This figure of… pic.twitter.com/UxnKHg1aZY — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2024

He added, “Over the past decade, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups. And you know, self-help groups engage in economic activities. This figure of 10 crore women often goes unnoticed, but the government has provided them with substantial support. These women are receiving benefits from one scheme or another.

So far, around 1.25 crore women have become “Lakhpati Didis,” meaning their annual income has exceeded 1 lakh rupees, and they are poised to continue earning this amount every year. Today, India is moving forward on the path to becoming the world’s largest economy.”

Also Read: Rozgar Mela: Why Is Diwali 2024 Special? PM Modi Says Amid Offering Jobs To 51,000 People