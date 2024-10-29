Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
PM Modi On Lakhpati Didis In Rozgaar Mela 2024, Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing Rozgar Mela virtually, shared developments on Lakhpati didi.  After announcing government jobs for 51,000 people, PM Modi greeted all on Dhanteras and Diwali. 

PM Modi On Lakhpati Didis In Rozgaar Mela 2024, Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing Rozgar Mela virtually, shared developments on Lakhpati didi.  After announcing government jobs for 51,000 people, PM Modi greeted all on Dhanteras and Diwali.

PM Modi On Lakhpati Didis

Speaking on the Lakhpati didis, PM Modi said, “If we compare the UPA and NDA in the khadi sector, khadi sales today have increased by 400% compared to the UPA government. When business is growing, it means the artisans associated with it are also reaping substantial benefits. Similarly, our Lakhpati Didi Yojana has provided rural women with new avenues for employment and self-employment.”

He added, “Over the past decade, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups. And you know, self-help groups engage in economic activities. This figure of 10 crore women often goes unnoticed, but the government has provided them with substantial support. These women are receiving benefits from one scheme or another.

So far, around 1.25 crore women have become “Lakhpati Didis,” meaning their annual income has exceeded 1 lakh rupees, and they are poised to continue earning this amount every year. Today, India is moving forward on the path to becoming the world’s largest economy.”

Also Read: Rozgar Mela: Why Is Diwali 2024 Special? PM Modi Says Amid Offering Jobs To 51,000 People

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox