Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rozgar Mela: Why Is Diwali 2024 Special? PM Modi Says Amid Offering Jobs To 51,000 People

Addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces to distribute government jobs to 51,000 people.

Rozgar Mela: Why Is Diwali 2024 Special? PM Modi Says Amid Offering Jobs To 51,000 People

Addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces to distribute government jobs to 51,000 people.  He started greeting people on the occasion of Dhateras, and wished for the onset of Diwali.

He said, “Today is the sacred festival of Dhanteras, and I extend heartfelt wishes to everyone. In just two days, we will all celebrate Diwali, and this year’s Diwali is incredibly special.”

Why Is Diwali 2024 Special ?

PM Modi  notified that Diwali 2024 is special for an obvious reason. He said, “After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya. This is the first Diwali being celebrated since the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya. Countless people have made sacrifices and endured hardships with the hope of this Diwali. We are all very fortunate to witness this historic occasion.”

Govt Job Offer Letter To 51,000 Aspirants

He added announcing, “On this auspicious day, 51,000 people are being offered government job appointment letters through the Rozgar Mela.”

Read More : PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Offer Letters To Govt Job Aspirants Virtually: Rozgar Mela

 

Filed under

Ayodhya Ram Mandir DIWALI 2024 Jobs to 51000 people PM Modi rozgar mela
Advertisement

Also Read

Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

Bitcoin Tops $71,000 For First Time Since June As US Election Nears

Bitcoin Tops $71,000 For First Time Since June As US Election Nears

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Diwali 2024: Can You Guess What Mukesh Ambani Gave Reliance Employees For Diwali?

Diwali 2024: Can You Guess What Mukesh Ambani Gave Reliance Employees For Diwali?

Entertainment

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox