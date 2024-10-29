Rozgar Mela: Why Is Diwali 2024 Special? PM Modi Says Amid Offering Jobs To 51,000 People

Addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces to distribute government jobs to 51,000 people. He started greeting people on the occasion of Dhateras, and wished for the onset of Diwali.

He said, “Today is the sacred festival of Dhanteras, and I extend heartfelt wishes to everyone. In just two days, we will all celebrate Diwali, and this year’s Diwali is incredibly special.”

Today, on this significant occasion, we are pleased to distribute appointment letters to over 51,000 young individuals at this Rozgar Mela. I congratulate all the candidates for this. Furthermore, it’s noteworthy that the newly formed government in Haryana has made an… pic.twitter.com/deHoEcq2xY — BJP (@BJP4India) October 29, 2024

Why Is Diwali 2024 Special ?

PM Modi notified that Diwali 2024 is special for an obvious reason. He said, “After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya. This is the first Diwali being celebrated since the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya. Countless people have made sacrifices and endured hardships with the hope of this Diwali. We are all very fortunate to witness this historic occasion.”

Govt Job Offer Letter To 51,000 Aspirants

He added announcing, “On this auspicious day, 51,000 people are being offered government job appointment letters through the Rozgar Mela.”

Read More : PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Offer Letters To Govt Job Aspirants Virtually: Rozgar Mela