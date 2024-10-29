Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Offer Letters To Govt Job Aspirants Virtually: Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to government job aspirants through a virtual ceremony as part of the ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative.

PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Offer Letters To Govt Job Aspirants Virtually: Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to government job aspirants through a virtual ceremony as part of the ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative. Addressing the newly appointed candidates, PM Modi emphasized the importance of their roles in contributing to India’s progress and urged them to serve with dedication.

The Rozgar Mela events took place at 40 locations across the country, bringing fresh recruits into the Central Government across various ministries and departments. New appointees will join sectors including the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

As part of their induction, the recruits will participate in foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online course module available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. With access to over 1,400 e-learning courses, this training equips the recruits with essential skills and knowledge, preparing them to serve their roles effectively and work towards the goal of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

Through this Rozgar Mela initiative, the government aims to boost employment opportunities and ensure skill development across diverse fields in line with India’s growth objectives.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Breathing Pollution, Despite Ban In Crackers, Survey Reveals 18% Residents To Burst Crackers

