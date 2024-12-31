Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Video | Tamil Nadu Inaugurates India’s First Glass Bridge Connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial And Thiruvalluvar Statue

Tamil Nadu has inaugurated its first-ever glass bridge in Kanyakumari, connecting the Vivekananda Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue. The Rs 37-crore project offers stunning views of the sea below, providing a more scenic and comfortable route for visitors. The glass bridge blends durability with beauty and promises to be a major attraction for tourists.

Video | Tamil Nadu Inaugurates India’s First Glass Bridge Connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial And Thiruvalluvar Statue

On December 30, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a stunning architectural marvel in Kanyakumari – the first-ever glass bridge in India. Spanning 77 meters in length and 10 meters in width, this Rs 37-crore project connects two of Kanyakumari’s most iconic landmarks, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the towering Thiruvalluvar statue.

The inauguration of the bridge coincided with the silver jubilee of the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, adding further historical significance to the event. The bridge offers an unparalleled visual experience with its transparent glass surface, providing visitors a unique opportunity to take in the scenic beauty of the sea and surrounding landscape while walking between the monuments.

The glass bridge has been designed as a bowstring arch, blending both durability and elegance. Visitors can now take a leisurely walk across the bridge, enjoying unobstructed views of the sea below. This new walkway replaces the earlier ferry service that tourists relied upon to travel from the Kanyakumari boat jetty to the Vivekananda Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue. The bridge not only offers a quicker route but enhances the entire journey by offering a more comfortable and scenic experience.

The transparent structure is designed to withstand the harsh marine environment, resisting the corrosive effects of salty air and high humidity levels that are common in coastal regions. The bridge’s design ensures that it remains both durable and visually striking for generations to come.

A Modern Marvel in the Heart of Kanyakumari

This state-of-the-art bridge promises to be a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists visiting Kanyakumari. The glass surface not only amplifies the natural beauty of the region but also adds a touch of modernity to the historical landmarks it connects. It is expected to play a vital role in boosting tourism in the area, as it combines aesthetic appeal with practicality, offering visitors a chance to experience the region’s scenic beauty in a whole new way.

The bridge serves as a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, connecting the past with the future, and creating a seamless experience for tourists. This new addition to Kanyakumari is sure to become a must-visit destination for travelers looking for a breathtaking experience.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist Dragged by SUV in Sambhal; Dies During Treatment

Filed under

kanyakumari Tamil Nadu glass bridge Vivekananda Memorial

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal As ‘Chunavi Hindu’ In Bhool Bhulaiyaa-Inspired Poster

BJP Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal As ‘Chunavi Hindu’ In Bhool Bhulaiyaa-Inspired Poster

Immigration, Trade War: What Does Trump’s Presidency Bring For US In 2025?

Immigration, Trade War: What Does Trump’s Presidency Bring For US In 2025?

Mahakumbh 2025: World’s Tallest Trident,151 Feet High, Set To Stand Strong Against Earthquakes And Storms

Mahakumbh 2025: World’s Tallest Trident,151 Feet High, Set To Stand Strong Against Earthquakes And Storms

45 Patients Evacuated from Gaza for Treatment Amid Ongoing Crisis

45 Patients Evacuated from Gaza for Treatment Amid Ongoing Crisis

Ram Temple Inauguration: A Testament to India’s Unity and Maturity, Says Hindol Sengupta In An Exclusive Interview With NewsX

Ram Temple Inauguration: A Testament to India’s Unity and Maturity, Says Hindol Sengupta In An...

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox