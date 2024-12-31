Video | Tamil Nadu Inaugurates India’s First Glass Bridge Connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial And Thiruvalluvar Statue

Tamil Nadu has inaugurated its first-ever glass bridge in Kanyakumari, connecting the Vivekananda Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue. The Rs 37-crore project offers stunning views of the sea below, providing a more scenic and comfortable route for visitors. The glass bridge blends durability with beauty and promises to be a major attraction for tourists.

On December 30, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a stunning architectural marvel in Kanyakumari – the first-ever glass bridge in India. Spanning 77 meters in length and 10 meters in width, this Rs 37-crore project connects two of Kanyakumari’s most iconic landmarks, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the towering Thiruvalluvar statue.

The inauguration of the bridge coincided with the silver jubilee of the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, adding further historical significance to the event. The bridge offers an unparalleled visual experience with its transparent glass surface, providing visitors a unique opportunity to take in the scenic beauty of the sea and surrounding landscape while walking between the monuments.

The glass bridge has been designed as a bowstring arch, blending both durability and elegance. Visitors can now take a leisurely walk across the bridge, enjoying unobstructed views of the sea below. This new walkway replaces the earlier ferry service that tourists relied upon to travel from the Kanyakumari boat jetty to the Vivekananda Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue. The bridge not only offers a quicker route but enhances the entire journey by offering a more comfortable and scenic experience.

The transparent structure is designed to withstand the harsh marine environment, resisting the corrosive effects of salty air and high humidity levels that are common in coastal regions. The bridge’s design ensures that it remains both durable and visually striking for generations to come.

A Modern Marvel in the Heart of Kanyakumari

This state-of-the-art bridge promises to be a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists visiting Kanyakumari. The glass surface not only amplifies the natural beauty of the region but also adds a touch of modernity to the historical landmarks it connects. It is expected to play a vital role in boosting tourism in the area, as it combines aesthetic appeal with practicality, offering visitors a chance to experience the region’s scenic beauty in a whole new way.

The bridge serves as a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, connecting the past with the future, and creating a seamless experience for tourists. This new addition to Kanyakumari is sure to become a must-visit destination for travelers looking for a breathtaking experience.

