The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly elections. Under this agreement, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress party, and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will each contest in 85 constituencies.

(More to follow)