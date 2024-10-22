Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalises Seat Share Deal

Nomination forms for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections will be filled from October 22.  Shiv Sena, Thackeray Group, Congress and NCP have decided many candidates in the list of Ajit's Sharadchandra Pawar party. 

Maharashtra Elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalises Seat Share Deal

Meeting of leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi at Grand Hyatt. Decision regarding seat distribution was reportedly discussed in the meeting.

NewsX sources revealed that the seat-sharing formula for Maha Elections discussed at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting might see Congress going with 96, Shiv Sena Bored with 90, Nationalist Sharadchandra Pawar with 70–80 and Samajwadi Party 5–6 seats.

Nomination forms for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections will be filled from October 22.  Shiv Sena, Thackeray Group, Congress and NCP have decided many candidates in the list of Ajit’s Sharadchandra Pawar party.

Since this morning, a series of intense meetings have been taking place, starting with a discussion between Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and Mr. Pawar.

Another meeting occurred earlier between leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, with a second round currently underway. Depending on the outcome, an announcement could be made in the next couple of days, according to Congress’s state chief, Nana Patole.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut mentioned that the MVA had reached an agreement on 210 out of 288 assembly seats. However, Nana Patole stated that the number agreed upon was 96.

For days, the two parties have been negotiating. Patole has been firm on Congress securing 125 seats, while the Sena (UBT) has pushed for an equal division, advocating for 100 seats each for Congress and the Sena, and 88 seats for Sharad Pawar’s party.

The core issue for Congress has been the principle that “whichever party is strong and meritorious will fight in the respective constituency.” This has led to Congress holding firm on retaining eight seats in Vidarbha, which the Thackeray-led Sena is also eyeing. While acknowledging Congress’s strong base in Vidarbha, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut pointed out, “we also had 4-5 MPs from there.”

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Building Collapse: Heavy Rains Compound Tragedy As Rescue Efforts Unfold 

Filed under

congress maha vikas meeting maharashtra Mahavikas Aghadi shiv sena Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why West Bengal Celebrates Kali Puja On Diwali: Unveiling The Unique Traditions Of The Festival Of Lights!

Why West Bengal Celebrates Kali Puja On Diwali: Unveiling The Unique Traditions Of The Festival...

Trump Slams Harris for ‘Taking a Day Off’ Right Before Election

Trump Slams Harris for ‘Taking a Day Off’ Right Before Election

BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping For The First Time In 5 Years

BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping For The First Time...

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To...

Vodka For Your Hair? The Surprising Truth Behind This Trend

Vodka For Your Hair? The Surprising Truth Behind This Trend

Entertainment

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox