15-Year-Old Boy Collapses Moments After Stepping Out Of A Swimming Pool; Police Initiated Investigation

A 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut collapsed and died moments after exiting a swimming pool on Friday afternoon. The incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

The boy, identified as Islam, a resident of Siwalkhas, had gone to the swimming pool with his friends shortly after returning from school. In the CCTV footage Islam can be seen coming out of the swimming pool and walking distance before suddenly collapsing to the floor. According to the reports, the fifteen-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Watch video:

Following the incident, the swimming pool was immediately closed for the visitors. The manager of the property where the pool is located has been reported to have gone missing adding to the suspicions of the police amidst the ongoing investigation. Although the family of the 15-year-old has not yet filed a formal complaint or an FIR with the police, nonetheless an investigation has already been initiated to determine the circumstances and the reason that led to the boy’s sudden death.

According to the reports, the initial investigation is largely centered towards understanding what caused the boy’s sudden collapse as well as the safety standards of the pool facility. The police is also looking into the boy’s health condition before the incident took place. Additionally, the authorities are also looking into the management practices at the facility and the reason for the disappearance of the manager of the property.

