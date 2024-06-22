Minor Gang-Raped In UP, 3 Juvenile Detained

In a bizzare incident witnessed in Bhadohi- a city in Uttar Pradesh, where a minor girl (16) was allegedly raped by three teenage boys. The 3 accused boys also made a video of the shameful act and uploaded it on the internet, the police said on Friday.

The three accused boys are juveniles aged between 15 to 17 years, have been detained, the police said.

The rape incident

Gopiganj SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said, that it was on June 1, when the girl went to a shop in a neighbourhood, it was then the three juvenile boys forced the girl and dragged her into a room and raped her in turns.

He added saying that they also recorded the video and threatened her. The crime did not end there, but the boys threatened the girl to visit the shop again but when the girl refused it was then the boys posted the video on social media.

Actions Taken

According to him, the victim’s relatives hurried to the police and lodged a complaint against the three teens as soon as they learned about the occurrence. According to Singh, the three boys were sent to a juvenile facility in the Mirzapur area on Friday, while the female was transferred for a medical examination.

