Centre Notifies Paper Leak Punishment, Jail, Fine Upto 1 Crore

Amid the national controversies surrounding the government exams – NEET and UGC- NET exams, the Centre has notified a stiff law which was already passed in February to avoid paper leaks and cheating.

Just one day after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was questioned about the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024’s implementation schedule, the act was officially announced. The law ministry was drafting the regulations, according to the minister.

According to the Act, a minimum three-year prison sentence would be imposed on any individual or people proven guilty of leaking a document or altering answer sheets. There is a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh if this is extended to five years.

Service providers risk fines of up to ₹1 crore if they are aware of a potential offense but fail to disclose it.

Any senior official from the service provider who is found to have approved or participated in the offence during the investigation may be sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison, with a maximum of ten years, and a fine of one crore rupees.

The announcement states that the Indian Penal Code’s provisions will still be in force until the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On July 1, the Sanhita and the other criminal legislation are expected to go into force.

Show Full Article