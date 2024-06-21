Ministry Of External Affairs Slams ABC Documetary On Indian Government, Calls 'Blatant Untruth'

In a harsh lashed out documentary released by the ABC News ( Australian Broadcasting Corporation News) it clearly manipulated the image of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government, says the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. It claimed that the documentary contains blatant untruth and attempts to malign India.

“The documentary contains blatant untruths, is biased and reflects unprofessional reporting. It appears to serve a particular agenda to malign India. We obviously oppose any such attempts to condone, justify and even glorify terrorism,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

“The very basis of this documentary is something that is questionable,” he added.

What is the ABC Documentary? The ‘Spies, secrets and threats: How the Modi regime targets people overseas’ documentary on ABC asserts, without providing proof, that attempts were made to meddle in Australia’s national security. Mr. Jaiswal’s allusion to terrorism most likely refers to a section of the documentary that highlights terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani.

