Who Is Suhas Subramanyam? Indian- American Wins Democratic Congressional Primary In Virginia

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam defeated eleven other candidates, including Krystle Kaul, to win the Democratic primary for a Virginia congressional seat.

Who is Suhas Subramanyam?

Subramanyam, a prominent member of the Indian-American community in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, is a candidate for the US House of Representatives. He is the first South Asian, Hindu, and Indian-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and the Virginia State Senate in 2023.

Democratic congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who now holds the position, declared last year that she would not be seeking reelection. The 37-year-old Subramanyam was born in Houston to Indian-American immigrants from Bengaluru. He was selected as a White House technology policy advisor in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama.

Subramanyam, who is currently up against Republican Mike Clancy, received Wexton’s endorsement.

Suhas stated he was running for Congress to provide a better future for America in an interview with PTI earlier this year. “The purpose of the Congress is to resolve issues and take the lead on future initiatives. Not only should we not be passing laws for the next two years, but also for the next twenty or thirty years. I want my children to grow up in a better nation and a better world than the one we discovered. I have two daughters, ages two and three,” he remarked.

Suhas also added that he wanted all to have a chance at the American dream. “My parents are from Bengaluru and Chennai and spent some time in Secunderabad as well. They came here because they wanted to start a new life here… They wanted to be physicians, and you can make a great life in America as a physician,” he said.

