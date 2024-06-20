The US Central Command said in a statement that a senior ISIS officer was taken down in a US airstrike in Seria. ISIS officer was identified as Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi. However, the US Central Command said that the ISIS officer’s death would disturns the ISIS in terror attacks.

In a statement shared on X, US Central Command stated, “US Central Command Airstrike in Syria Kills Senior ISIS Official On June 16, US Central Command conducted an airstrike in Syria, killing Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator.”

U.S. Central Command Airstrike in Syria Kills Senior ISIS Official On June 16, U.S. Central Command conducted an airstrike in Syria, killing Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator. His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and… pic.twitter.com/aCFpvCFfTz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 19, 2024

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks. CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS’s operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat. There is no indication any civilians were harmed in this strike,” it added.

CNN claimed that ISIS executives in the Middle East and Africa are still being targeted by the US military. According to CNN, an airstrike carried out in a remote area close to Dhaardaar, Somalia, around three weeks ago was estimated to have killed three ISIS terrorists.

Between January and March, CENTCOM and its allies killed seven ISIS militants and seized 27 more in Syria. The study states that 11 agents were killed and 36 people were detained in Iraq during that time.

