Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Durga Puja in Bangladesh: A Test of Yunus’s Promise to Safeguard Hindu Minority”

The miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a Durga Puja mandap causing chaos throughout the pandal. The incident took place in the Tati Bazar area of Old Dhaka.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
“Durga Puja in Bangladesh: A Test of Yunus’s Promise to Safeguard Hindu Minority”

The number of Durga Puja committees has been drastically reduced this year, after recent political changes. Some believe that people have been focusing on flood relief this year rather than festivities.

Four days of Durga Puja festivity started in Bangladesh on Thursday ( October 10, 2024) amidst nagging concerns about security. Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus and the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have affirmed that the festival is not only for Hindus, but it is also for the entire Bangladeshi society. Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said that the festival this year is being observed ” under unusual circumstances. In the wake of the devastating floods, many within the community scaled back celebrations, diverting funds for relief”

Yunus Still in Denial?

Despite the promises of security and messages of harmony from the Chief Adviser of the BNP leader, the run-up to the festival has been tense. At least two incidents of vandalism were reported from temples in Pabna in western Bangladesh where unfinished Durga idols are destroyed by miscreants. The BNP has blamed elements of the Awami League, its chief political rival, for the incidents in Pabna.

Durga Puja, which is the biggest Hindu festival in Bangladesh, is testing the authority’s commitment to an inclusive government. Earlier this week, the Amir of the Jannat-e-Islami. As a confidence-building measure, for the first time, the interim government extended the holiday of Durga Puja for four days – a rare gesture.

Some miscreants threw a petrol bomb at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka on Friday (October 11) which led to a stampede situation. The incident took place in the Tati Bazar area of Old Dhaka. Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a Durga Puja mandap causing chaos throughout the pandal.

A loud sound was heard after the petrol bomb was hurled in the area, following which the attackers fled the scene. The place witnessed an atmosphere of panic. As per the information, the incident took place in Puja Mantap, Tati Bazar.

Other Similar Incidents

A group of people showed up at the Pandal singing a secular song, and then they started singing an Islamic song which outraged the Hindus. This incident took place in JM Sen Hall in Chittagong City.

The report came on the same day that the crown of Goddess Kali had been stolen from Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar. The CCTV has also provided the evidence of stealing of the crown after the Priest left the temple in the afternoon.

Read More : India Expresses Concern After Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeepers

Filed under

bangladeshi hindus Durga Puja Mohammad Yunus
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct...

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Entertainment

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox