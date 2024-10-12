India Expresses Concern After Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeepers

India expressed its concerns about the safety of UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon after they were targeted by Israeli forces engaged in operations against Hezbollah. Currently, around 900 Indian soldiers are part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, positioned along the 120-km Blue Line that marks the Israel-Lebanon border.

UNIFIL comprises around 10,500 peacekeepers from 50 contributing countries, including India. Seventeen per cent of its activities are conducted in cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces. The mission is also supported by a five-vessel Maritime Task Force.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized, “We are worried about the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line and are closely monitoring developments. The inviolability of UN premises must be upheld by all parties, and measures should be implemented to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the integrity of their mandate.”

Established under UN Security Council resolutions 425 and 426 in 1978, UNIFIL was tasked with overseeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, restoring international peace and security, and assisting the Government of Lebanon in re-establishing its authority in the area.

This statement followed reports from the UN that the Naqoura headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) and surrounding positions have been repeatedly struck by Israeli forces.

According to the UN, “This morning, two peacekeepers were injured when an IDF Merkava tank fired at an observation tower at UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters, hitting it directly and causing the peacekeepers to fall. Fortunately, their injuries are not serious, and they are currently in the hospital.”

The situation along the Israel-Lebanon border has intensified following the assassination of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Reports indicate that Israel is utilizing land-based weaponry in the area, heightening risks for stationed troops.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have accused Hezbollah of operating near UNIFIL posts. In their statement, the IDF mentioned, “The IDF is conducting operations in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL. This morning (Thursday), IDF troops operated in the Naqoura area, adjacent to a UNIFIL base. Consequently, the IDF advised UN forces in the vicinity to remain in protected areas, after which the forces returned fire in the area.”

MUST READ: Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party, PTI Plans Major Protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Oct 15