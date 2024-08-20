EAM Jaishankar Meets Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim During State Visit To India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday, expressing his appreciation for Ibrahim’s guidance in advancing the India-Malaysia partnership. Jaishankar shared photos of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Honored to call on PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia during his State visit to India. Value his guidance to take our partnership to newer heights. Looking forward to his meetings with PM @narendramodi later today.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Ibrahim, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday for his first State visit to India as Malaysian Premier, was warmly greeted by Union Minister of State V. Somanna at the airport. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Delhi’s Rajghat and signed the visitor’s book there.

In a message on X, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed, “The relationship between Malaysia and India has long been beneficial to the people of both friendly countries. This was highlighted during my official welcome by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Our discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation and exploring additional areas to strengthen this friendly relationship.”

Prime Minister Ibrahim’s visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and includes a scheduled meeting with President Droupadi Murmu later today. The India-Malaysia bilateral relationship, elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015, is set to be further strengthened as both countries enter the second decade of their partnership. The visit aims to chart out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for future collaboration, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

