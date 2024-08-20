Maharashtra’s Badlapur Station Faces Train Disruptions Amid Protests Over Assault On Minors

Protests erupted at Badlapur railway station in Thane district on Tuesday, where local trains were stopped and agitators blocked the tracks following an alleged sexual assault involving two minor girls at a school in Badlapur last week.

The Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) stated, “Local trains were halted at Badlapur railway station as protesters demonstrated against the alleged sexual assault incident involving two minor girls at a school in Badlapur.”

Residents of Badlapur protested against the sexual abuse of the two minor girls, which occurred last week.

The police have arrested a suspect in the case. The parents learned about the incident on August 18 and subsequently filed an FIR.

Local train services have been disrupted due to the ongoing protests at Badlapur Station.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from UBT Sena, condemned the incident, stating, “Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra, within the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the President to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law to prevent such atrocities against children and women. It is shameful that the state government continues to ignore the safety of women.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

