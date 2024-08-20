India Enhances Vigilance As Mpox Cases Rise Globally

In response to the global increase in Mpox cases, the central government has instructed airport, port, and border authorities to stay alert.

Speaking to ANI, the officials revealed ‘We have alerted airports, ports, and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Three central hospitals will have facilities for isolation like Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, and Lady Harding.’

As per sources, the Union Health Ministry has convened meetings with experts to address concerns about the new Mpox virus, which differs from the previous Monkeypox virus.

They also added, that last week, the Ministry held discussions with state officials & the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Points of entry are under increased scrutiny. Although Mpox is a self-limiting virus with symptoms similar to chickenpox, it is not related to COVID-19. Nodal officers are stationed at hospitals, and testing is available at 32 ICMR centers.

While the risk of Mpox causing widespread outbreaks in India is considered low, the disease, characterized by rashes, poses a higher mortality risk.

Earlier on Sunday, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chaired a review meeting to evaluate the country’s preparedness for Mpox. Thus, leading to enhanced surveillance measures for early detection and response.

However, there have been no reported cases of Mpox in India, and the likelihood of a major outbreak with ongoing transmission is deemed low.

