Parts Of Delhi & Noida Witness Waterlogging In Various Parts Of Area

Following heavy Rainfall on early Tuesday morning, parts of Delhi and Noida witnessed significant waterlogging. Due to heavy showers, it resulted in traffic congestion. Thus, making commuting difficult for many.

Notable waterlogging occurred near Ashram Bridge due to the continuous rain. In addition, Waterlogging on Minto Road resulted in parked vehicles being submerged.

As per visuals shared by agencies, several areas, including Ashram, Patel Chowk, and New Delhi railway station, experienced severe waterlogging following brief rainfall.

Also Read: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Drowning Of Seven-Year-Old In Delhi Park

Watch the Video

VIDEO | Heavy rain lashes Delhi triggering waterlogging in various parts. Visuals from outside New Delhi railway station. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/5BKY3FDrkW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024

#WATCH | An autorickshaw submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi. (Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/jq2J3GkOHr — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile other cities like Mumbai & Hyderabad also witnessed heavy rain and thundershowers, which caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams in various areas today.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city after incessant rainfall. (Visuals from Himayatnagar and Narayanguda) pic.twitter.com/JQKGoTqyAX — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Must Read: Delhi Sewer Overflow: Water Minister Atishi Demands Immediate Action From Chief Secretary