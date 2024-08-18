Delhi Sewer Overflow: Water Minister Atishi Demands Immediate Action From Chief Secretary

After receiving numerous complaints about sewer overflows from various areas, Atishi instructed Kumar to “oversee and resolve any issues related to sewer overflow throughout Delhi” and to “take strict action against officials whose negligence has contributed to the crisis.”

In a letter to Chief Secretary Kumar, Atishi detailed the severity of the situation, noting that areas such as Patparganj Village, Shashi Garden, Kichripur, Subhash Park, Raj Nagar Part 2, Satya Niketan, RK Puram, Z Block Ranjeet Nagar, Faridpuri, Budh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, WEA Karol Bagh, Garhi Village, Pillanji Village, Chandrawal Village, Kotla Village, Sarai Kale Khan Basti, Zamrudpur, and Chirag Dilli are among the worst affected.

The complaints, she wrote, are serious and worsening daily, with overflowing sewers causing significant inconvenience to residents.

Atishi highlighted that the contamination of drinking water by sewer water poses a “serious health crisis” if not addressed promptly.

She also criticized the lack of coordination and the blame game between departments, including the Urban Development Department, Delhi Jal Board, and the Finance Department. According to Atishi, this lack of cooperation is exacerbating the problem and negatively affecting Delhi’s residents.

She urged Chief Secretary Kumar to resolve these internal conflicts, emphasizing that as the head of the bureaucracy, it is his responsibility to address these issues so that citizens do not suffer due to government officials’ laxity.

