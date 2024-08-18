Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

On August 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to intensify efforts in spreading the party’s ideology across India, signaling the start of a major membership drive. The initiative, set to kick off on September 1, 2024, is poised to be the party’s most ambitious yet, aiming to boost its membership base and solidify its political influence.

#WATCH | BJP MP Sambit Patra says, “A meeting was held regarding the membership campaign under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah and President JP Nadda. Discussion was held on how to take the membership campaign forward…The membership campaign will start on September 1.… pic.twitter.com/9j15XA9xUR — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Key Points of the BJP Membership Drive

1. Launch Date and Objectives: The BJP’s membership drive will commence on September 1, 2024. Amit Shah emphasized the drive’s significance in reinforcing the party’s ideological reach and electoral strength. The drive aims to surpass the previous membership figure of 18 crore, achieved in the last exercise, and expand the party’s footprint nationwide.

2. Inclusivity and Approach: The membership drive will be comprehensive, targeting every demographic across caste, religion, and community. The initiative will utilize a mix of modern technology and traditional methods to ensure broad participation. Members can join through various channels including a dedicated mobile number, QR codes, the NaMo app, and the BJP’s official website. In remote areas, traditional paper enrollment methods will be employed.

3. Leadership and Organization: The BJP has appointed key figures to oversee the drive across different states and Union Territories. Vinod Tawde will lead the campaign for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, while Dushyant Gautam will manage efforts in West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura, and Odisha. Rekha Verma will handle Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Ladakh, and Chandigarh, with D Purandeshwari covering Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Other appointed leaders include Arvind Menon, Rajdeep Roy, Vijaya Rahatkar, Rituraj Sinha, and Atul Garg.

4. Strategic Goals and Preparations: During the meeting, Amit Shah highlighted the BJP’s transformation from a party with just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to a dominant national force. The upcoming membership drive is seen as a crucial step in expanding the party’s base and preparing for future elections. The drive will be complemented by organisational elections from the Mandal to the state level, with a new national president expected to be elected in January 2025. Current President JP Nadda’s term will continue until a successor is chosen.

5. Meeting Details and Participation: The planning meeting held on August 18, 2024, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi was attended by top party leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The meeting was focused on finalizing the details of the membership drive and organisational elections, ensuring that every aspect of the campaign is well-coordinated.

The BJP’s ambitious membership drive reflects its strategic focus on expanding its influence and preparing for future political challenges. With a detailed plan and strong leadership, the party aims to enhance its outreach and continue its growth trajectory in Indian politics.

