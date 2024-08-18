Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to grant Indian citizenship to 188 Hindu refugees from neighboring countries under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

According to an official statement, citizenship will be conferred on individuals who sought refuge in India due to persecution in their home countries. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also expected to attend the event.

Back in May, the government issued the first citizenship certificates to 14 applicants, two months after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs outlined the rules for implementing the CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, designed to expedite the citizenship process for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing religious persecution, triggered widespread protests nationwide after its passage in Parliament.

कल अहमदाबाद में भारत आए हमारे शरणार्थी भाइयों-बहनों को CAA के तहत नागरिकता प्रदान की जाएगी। पड़ोसी देशों से धार्मिक प्रताड़ना के कारण भारत आए शरणार्थी, जो दशकों से अन्याय का सामना कर रहे थे, उन्हें मोदी सरकार CAA के तहत नागरिकता दे रही है। इससे वे सम्मान के साथ अपना जीवन यापन कर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2024

Also Read: ‘Uniform Civil Code Is Not Acceptable, Cannot Compromise On Sharia Law’: All India Muslim Personal Law