HM Amit Shah To Grant Citizenship To Hindu Refugees From Neighbouring Countries Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to grant Indian citizenship to 188 Hindu refugees from neighboring countries under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

According to an official statement, citizenship will be conferred on individuals who sought refuge in India due to persecution in their home countries. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also expected to attend the event.

Back in May, the government issued the first citizenship certificates to 14 applicants, two months after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs outlined the rules for implementing the CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, designed to expedite the citizenship process for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing religious persecution, triggered widespread protests nationwide after its passage in Parliament.

