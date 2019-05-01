Masood Azhar declared global terrorist: The major breakthrough comes after Pakistan and China dropped their objections to the latest move. The other Veto power countries including US, UK, France have forwarded this proposal in the security council. Masood Azhar led Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group had taken the responsibility for the Pulwama suicide terror attack that claimed lives of more than 40 Indian soldiers.

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has been listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday. The latest proposal by the UNSC to designate Masood Azhar as the global terrorist is a major win for India against Pakistan, who are supporting the terror groups in the country. The major breakthrough comes after Pakistan and China dropped their objections to the latest move. The other Veto power countries including US, UK, France have forwarded this proposal in the security council.

The proposal has been listed in the UNSC aganist the Azhar since 2009. Earlier, in 2009, India had moved to United Nations for listing Azhar as the global terrorist. Later in 2016, after the Pathankot attack, India again moved to UN. Howver in all the occassions, one of the veto power country – China objected the move. Meanwhile, other veto countres supported the move by India.

In the aftermath of Pulwama suicide attack that killed more than 40 Indian security forces, India moved again to US for listing Masood Azhar as global terrorist.

