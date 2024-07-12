Uttar Pradesh Faces Devastating Floods; Over 250,000 Affected, 54 Dead

The state of Uttar Pradesh is grappling with severe flooding, affecting 16 districts and displacing over 250,000 residents. The relentless downpours and rising river levels have led to significant loss of life and widespread destruction.

In the past 24 hours alone, 54 people have lost their lives due to various calamities associated with the flooding. Among the dead, lightning strikes have claimed numerous lives, with 12 fatalities reported in Pratapgarh, seven in Sultanpur, and six in Chandauli.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken decisive action in response to the crisis. He has ordered inquiries into officials in five districts accused of negligence in flood management and crop damage assessment. Additionally, the Chief Minister has announced a reward of one lakh rupees each for five individuals, including a woman who reported flood victims in Shravasti and the PAC personnel involved in the rescue operations.

The situation has reached critical levels, with rivers in several districts surpassing danger marks. The Sharda River in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Ghaghra River in Barabanki, Ayodhya, and Ballia, the Rapti River in Gorakhpur, the Budhi Rapti in Siddharth Nagar, and the Kuwano River in Gonda are all flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood’s impact.

Thousands of villages have been submerged, forcing hundreds of people to seek refuge in flood shelters. Emergency services are working tirelessly to evacuate affected residents and provide essential supplies.

As the state continues to battle the devastating floods, the government’s focus remains on rescue operations, relief distribution, and preventing further casualties. The authorities are on high alert, monitoring water levels and weather forecasts to manage the situation proactively.

The Chief Minister’s directives to hold negligent officials accountable and reward those contributing positively to the relief efforts reflect the administration’s commitment to addressing both the immediate and long-term challenges posed by the floods.