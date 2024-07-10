UP CM Yogi Adityanath Surveys Flood-Hit Regions in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, Distributes Relief Supplies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri. He also conducted an aerial survey, met the flood-affected people in Pilibhit and distributed relief materials.

After conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh CM said, ”…133 villages are flood-affected due to heavy rainfall in the first week”. Thousands of hectares of cropland and crops have been affected. Public representatives and local administration are working. Near Sharada Barrage and other areas, due to timely precautions against flood, a large loss of life and property could be averted.

The Chief Minister said that as of now 12 districts of the state are flood-affected. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at war footing in all of these districts.

Due to the timely efforts of your MLAs and public representatives, a large population could be saved from floods. But, due to the release of large amounts of water from Nepal and Uttarakhand, the water level of rivers rose a lot due to which, we are facing a flood in the first week of July itself. NDRF, SDRF, and PAC food units have deployed here, and local divers have also been stationed.

Directions have been given to arrange for boats in every Gram Panchayat. Here, 38 ‘baadh chauki’ have been established. As of now, 12 districts of the state are flood-affected. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at war footing in all of these districts…”, CM Yogi added.

Notably, many villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Houses have been damaged in affected villages and people have been forced to shift in makeshift houses.