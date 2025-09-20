5 Solar And Lunar Eclipses Fall In 2025-26: Don’t Miss Out!

Solar and Lunar Eclipses (2025-26) have fascinated us for centuries, surrounded by myths, rituals, and pseudoscientific opinions. But outside cultural interpretations, what do these celestial events really do to Earth and to all of us? Scientific research illustrates that while eclipses do not have any direct effect om our health, they might affect Earth’s atmosphere, weather conditions, and even animal behavior in subtle but assessable manner.

How Eclipses Affect Earth’s Atmosphere?

Although human beings are mostly not affected physically, Earth’s atmosphere does react to eclipses, particularly solar eclipses cause decrease in surface temperature to some extent, atmospheric waves, ionospheric Changes, and animal Behavior.