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Home > World News > ‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

Iran warns “We Are Waiting for You” as it releases commando video; US deploys troops to West Asia, raising fears of possible ground conflict.

Iran warns “We Are Waiting for You” as it releases commando video. (Photo: AI)
Iran warns “We Are Waiting for You” as it releases commando video. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 31, 2026 16:42:02 IST

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‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has published fresh film of its elite army commandos, sending the United States a stern and strong message.

Iran’s special forces are seen participating in combat manoeuvres in the video, which was shared by the state-affiliated media channel Press TV. The film also features a clear warning indicating that a direct clash is imminent.

The phrases “We Are Waiting for You” and “Come Close” are prominently displayed in the video, clearly challenging any prospective US ground invasion.

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The images seem to be intended as psychological propaganda directed at Washington in addition to being a demonstration of military prowess.

Stakes Rise with US Troop Build-Up

The video’s timing is important. As the fighting intensifies, thousands of American paratroopers from the US Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division are reportedly starting to arrive in the area.

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The deployment adds to an already expanding US military presence that includes Marines, Special Operations soldiers, and naval units. It also includes elements of headquarters, logistics people, and a brigade combat team.

It was estimated that about 2,500 Marines had already arrived in the area.

The build-up is perceived as an attempt to get ready for possible future operations, even though US officials have stated that no final decision has been made about the deployment of ground forces into Iran.

Is Tehran Ready for a Ground Battle?

Iran’s most recent video highlights its readiness for a situation in which air and missile engagements give way to ground-based combat.

Tehrani officials have warned time and time again that any US foot invasion would result in severe punishment. The most recent video supports this position by showing Iran’s elite forces as prepared for combat and prepared to face American soldiers head-on should the conflict worsen.

“Cut Off Legs”: IRGC Issues Serious Warning

Iran’s rhetoric has also become more aggressive. Iran’s armed forces would react forcefully to any invasion, according to Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

He declared that the military will “cut off the legs” of any aggressor trying to enter Iranian soil, according to Iranian official media, highlighting the gravity of Tehran’s warning.

Signals, Allies, and Psychological Communication

Although this is still unconfirmed, Iranian state media reports have also hinted that Russian Chechen units would be sent to support Iran in the event of a US ground invasion.

At the same time, Tehran’s messaging has become more strategic and symbolic. The commandos’ video release is part of a larger pattern of communication meant to convey strength and discourage escalation.

Strait of Hormuz Plan Adds to Tensions

Iran has taken steps to strengthen its control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important oil transit routes in the world, amid the escalating tensions.

A management plan for the strait has been adopted by Iran’s Parliament Security Committee. It calls for tolling ships and prohibiting American and Israeli ships from passing through. Additionally, the plan suggests actions for the waterway’s financial regulation, environmental preservation, and security.

These events demonstrate Tehran’s intention to exert further control over the strategic chokepoint that a sizable portion of the world’s oil supply travels through.

Trump Weighs Next Move Amid War Calculations

According to reports, US President Donald Trump is carefully considering his next course of action. There are signs that Washington is thinking about shortening the campaign’s duration while the military buildup proceeds.

Trump is reportedly open to ending military operations in a few weeks, even if major maritime issues like the Strait of Hormuz are still unsolved. Once fundamental military goals have been met, attention may turn to diplomatic initiatives.

The War Moves Into a Risky Stage

The dispute seems to be approaching a more explosive phase as both parties increase their military posture and rhetoric. Iran’s increasingly blatant threats and the arrival of rapid-response US forces indicate that preparing for a land fight is no longer theoretical.

As of right moment, a US ground invasion has not been officially confirmed. But Iran’s declaration that “We Are Waiting for You” and the display of its elite commandos make it clear that any escalation might lead to a more riskier phase of the fight.

ALSO READ: Cuba Saying No To Communism? Fidel Castro’s Grandson’s ‘Want To Be Capitalist’ Remark Sparks Massive Backlash Amid ‘Deal With Trump’ Stance; Netizens Call Him A ‘Sinister Liar’

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Tags: iranIran elite commando videoIran US WarUS troopsUS troops Middle East

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‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

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‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch
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‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch
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