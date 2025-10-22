LIVE TV
  • Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions: Alien Contact, Global Conflicts, and Disasters That Could Change the World

Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions: Alien Contact, Global Conflicts, and Disasters That Could Change the World

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions warn of alien contact, World War 3, AI dominance, natural disasters, and global economic collapse.

October 22, 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Possibility of World War 3:
Possibility of World War 3:

As per the research, Baba Vanga, the continual conflict on a global scale could lead to World War 3, as the tension between the major world powers continues to rise.

Extraterrestrial Contact:
Extraterrestrial Contact:

She predicted that humans would have their first encounter with aliens, which might take place through a large spacecraft coming into our atmosphere and having contact with mankind.

Mother Nature’s Fury:
Mother Nature’s Fury:

Vanga predicted that the Earth would suffer from very large earthquakes, volcanic activities, and climate change affecting almost 7–8% of the total land area of the Earth.

Man-made Intelligence takes over Humans:
Man-made Intelligence takes over Humans:

She foretold that AI development would be very fast and it would become uncontrollable by humans which would lead to a future where machines take over most of the world’s major systems.

Global Economic Meltdown:
Global Economic Meltdown:

Vanga saw a worldwide “cash crunch” scenario, which simultaneously shut down the economies of both the physical and digital worlds, thus leading to economic recession and instability.

