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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix Of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, And Rapid Heat Rise

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix Of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, And Rapid Heat Rise

The IMD warns of unstable weather today across Delhi-NCR with thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds. Himalayan regions face snowfall disrupting transport. Temperatures fluctuate 20°C–32°C, while rising humidity and heat indicate a transition toward early April summer peak.

Weather Today
Weather Today

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 4, 2026 05:55:35 IST

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix Of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, And Rapid Heat Rise

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-layered weather alert for April 4, 2026, which indicates that Northern India will experience a series of complicated weather changes.

The Delhi-NCR region will experience thunderstorms and localized light rain, while the Himalayan belt will receive new snowfall at its higher altitudes. The current weather pattern shows instability because an active western disturbance system moves through northwest India while seasonal temperatures continue to increase.

Residents will experience a “see-saw” effect because evening showers will bring temporary relief from daytime temperatures, which are expected to reach 32°C.

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Thunderstorm Warnings and Localized Precipitation

Today the National Capital Region faces its major challenge, which comes from atmospheric instability. The IMD forecast shows that thunderstorms will bring lightning and winds that will gust between 30 and 50 kilometers per hour to different areas of Delhi and Noida and Gurugram during the late afternoon and evening period.

The convective activities will produce rain, which falls at “very light to light” levels because this rain brings short-term temperature drops, but it will raise humidity throughout the day.

The same weather system that affects the Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh mountains has issued a “Yellow Alert” warning about snowfall, which will probably stop transportation on high-altitude paths.

Rising Heat and Summer Transition Facts

The weather shows high moisture content, yet the actual weather pattern establishes a stable progression toward the upcoming summer peak. The current weather conditions indicate a temperature increase that will continue throughout the week, approaching 35°C to 37°C temperatures in the NCR area by next Tuesday.

The IMD states that present rainfall will lower today’s temperatures; however, the “Heat Index,” which determines “feels-like” temperatures, will maintain high levels because of solar radiation and humidity. 

The temperature has reached a minimum level of 20°C which keeps the night time temperatures above 20°C and this pattern indicates that the early April heatwave conditions are developing throughout the North Indian plains.

Also Read: WATCH: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Delhi-NCR; Powerful Tremors Trigger Panic As Residents Rush Outdoors In Fear

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix Of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, And Rapid Heat Rise

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix Of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, And Rapid Heat Rise
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