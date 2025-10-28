Diana Penty Goes ‘Bold’ On-Cam: Her Hot Pictures Will Definetily Make You Blush

Diana Penty, who is currently making headlines due to her beautiful home, which is more than 100 years old and belonged to her great-grandfather. Farah Khan and her viral cook, Dilip, showed her home while filming their vlogs featuring her heritage house with tall ceilings, big windows, wooden stairs, and large doors. While her classy home tour is grabbing attention online, Diana Penty has also been turning up the heat with her hot and sexy looks.