Diana Penty Goes ‘Bold’ On-Cam: Her Hot Pictures Will Definetily Make You Blush

Diana Penty, who is currently making headlines due to her beautiful home, which is more than 100 years old and belonged to her great-grandfather. Farah Khan and her viral cook, Dilip, showed her home while filming their vlogs featuring her heritage house with tall ceilings, big windows, wooden stairs, and large doors. While her classy home tour is grabbing attention online, Diana Penty has also been turning up the heat with her hot and sexy looks. 

By: Last Updated: October 28, 2025 | 12:48 AM IST
Diana Penty Hot Pics
1/10

Diana Penty Hot Pics

Take a look at Diana Penty’s bold on-camera looks that are making fans completely obsessed.

Diana Penty in Red Backless Dress
2/10

Diana Penty in Red Backless Dress

Diana Penty looks screaming hot in a hot red outfit with a plunging back. She accessorized it with golden statement jewellery.

Diana Penty in Golden Chain Bralette
3/10

Diana Penty in Golden Chain Bralette

Diana Penty looks sexy in a black bralette top with chunky gold chain detailing at the back. She paired it with a wide-leg pants.

Diana Penty in Sheer Black Dress
4/10

Diana Penty in Sheer Black Dress

sheer

Diana Penty in Body Hugging Dress
5/10

Diana Penty in Body Hugging Dress

Diana Penty looks bold in a body-hugging blue and white long dress. She accessorized it with a statement big hoop earrings and silver bangles.

Diana Penty in Silver Jacket
6/10

Diana Penty in Silver Jacket

Diana Penty stuns in a metallic silver zip-up jacket. She styled it off-the-shoulder and wet hair.

Diana Penty in Denim Brallete
7/10

Diana Penty in Denim Brallete

Diana Penty looks glamorous in a denim bralette top with golden strap detailing. She looks effortlessly stylish, giving a full Gen Z vibe.

Diana Penty in Black & White Mini Dress
8/10

Diana Penty in Black & White Mini Dress

Diana Penty looks hot in a simple mini dress. Her ensemble is perfect for comfy dates and outings.

Diana Penty in Ruffle Dress
9/10

Diana Penty in Ruffle Dress

Diana Penty turning the heat up in a beige bralette with banana tree print and bold orange and yellow border. She paired it with a big, flowy, ruffled baby pink skirt.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

The content is created for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. Comparisons with international celebrities like Kendall Jenner are based on public buzz and style similarities, not official statements.

