Diana Penty EXPOSED: Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend & Shocking Career Secrets Revealed
Diana Penty is a model-turned-Bollywood actress making headlines with her calm screen presence and stunning lifestyle. She keeps her personal life private and luxurious. Here’s everything you need to know about Diana Penty.
Diana Penty Age & Education
Diana Penty was born on November 2, 1985 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, india. She is 39 years old in 2025. She attended St. Agnes High School, Mumbai and then graduated in Mass Media from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Diana Penty Career
Her first Bollywood film was Cocktail (2012). Some of her other notable films include Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018) and Chhaava (2025).
Diana Penty Boyfriend
Diana has been in a long-term relationship with diamond merchant Harsh Sagar. They have known each other for 22 years and have been together for 12 years. They live together and share a dog.
Diana Penty Net Worth
Her estimated net worth is around $10 million (Rs 82 Crore INR) as of 2025. So while exact numbers may differ, she is clearly financially well-established in her field.
Diana Penty Background Check
Diana comes from a Parsi father's side and a Christian mother's side. She began modelling partly to earn during college and later transitioned into full time.
Why is Diana Penty Making Headlines?
Farah Khan recently visited Diana's 100 year old heritage home in Mumbai. Farah compared it to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Mannat" and called the living room "as large as his whole bungalow".
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.