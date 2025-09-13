Do You Wanna Partner: Stareer Diana Penty Flaunts Hot & Sexy Looks Like Kendall Jenner
Diana Penty, who is currently making headlines with her new Amazon Prime Video show Do You Wanna Partner, is turning up the heat with her hot and sexy daring looks. From bold gowns to slutry dress, she is serving looks that remind fans of Kendall Jenner’s bold fashion style. Let’s take a look at her sexy and hot outfits that are becoming trendy on social media.
Diana Penty in Red Backless Dress
Diana Penty looks screaming hot in a hot red outfit with a plunging back. She accessorized it with golden statement jewellery.
Diana Penty in Bralette
Diana Penty looks sexy in a black bralette top with chunky gold chain detailing at the back. She paired it with a wide-leg pants.
Diana Penty in Sheer Black Dress
Diana Penty turns the heat up in a sheer black dress with a sweetheart neckline and off shoulder design. Her ensemble complements her curves and toned body perfectly.
Diana Penty in Body Hugging Dress
Diana Penty looks bold in a body-hugging blue and white long dress. She accessorized it with a statement big hoop earrings and silver bangles.
Diana Penty in Silver Jacket
Diana Penty stuns in a metallic silver zip-up jacket. She styled it off-the-shoulder and wet hair.
Diana Penty in Denim Brallete
Diana Penty looks glamorous in a denim bralette top with golden strap detailing. She looks effortlessly stylish, giving a full Gen Z vibe.
Diana Penty in Black & White Shot
Diana Penty looks hot in a simple mini dress. Her ensemble is perfect for comfy dates and outings.
Diana Penty in Metallic Glam
Diana Penty looks stunning in a bold metallic off-shoulder gown with voluminous sleeves. She paired it with sleek straight hair.
Disclaimer
The content is created for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. Comparisons with international celebrities like Kendall Jenner are based on public buzz and style similarities, not official statements.