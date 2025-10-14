From Temple Sets to Diamond-Studded Gold: 5 Nita Ambani Inspired Gold Jewellery Designs to Shop on Dhanteras 2025
Dhanteras is around the corner, a day that marks the beginning of the Diwali celebration. On this auspicious day, devotees buy gold jewellery to bring prosperity and good fortune. if you’re looking for royal inspiration, then who better than Nita Ambani? From temple jewellery to diamond-studded gold sets, Nita Ambani’s jewellery collection is full of luxury and grace.
Nita Ambani Inspired Jewellery
Take a look at 5 gold jewellery designs inspired by Nita Ambani that are perfect to purchase on Dhanteras 2025.
Nita Ambani in Gold & Emerald Set
Nita Ambani stuns in a gold kanthi set with uncut kundan stones and large emerald drops at the bottom. She paried it with matching kundan earrings with emerald beads.
Nita Ambani in Gold & Kundan Set
Nita Ambani wears a traditional gold kundana long necklace with a large center piece and emerald beads. She paired it with a matching gold kundan oversized earrings.
Nita Ambani in Gold & Diamond Choker
Nita Ambani looks beautiful in a statement gold and diamond choker set with rose-cut diamonds. She paired it with diamond earrings.
Nita Ambani in Gold Temple Jewellery
Nita Ambani looks gorgeous in a traditional gold necklace with temple motifs and ruby detailing. She paried it with round gold jhumkas with red enamel work.
Nita Ambani in Diamond & Polki Set
Nita Ambani opts for a multi-layered diamond necklace featuring large polki stones and pear-shaped diamonds. She paired it with chandelier earrings and a maang tikka.