  From Temple Sets to Diamond-Studded Gold: 5 Nita Ambani Inspired Gold Jewellery Designs to Shop on Dhanteras 2025

From Temple Sets to Diamond-Studded Gold: 5 Nita Ambani Inspired Gold Jewellery Designs to Shop on Dhanteras 2025

Dhanteras is around the corner, a day that marks the beginning of the Diwali celebration. On this auspicious day, devotees buy gold jewellery to bring prosperity and good fortune. if you’re looking for royal inspiration, then who better than Nita Ambani? From temple jewellery to diamond-studded gold sets, Nita Ambani’s jewellery collection is full of luxury and grace. 

By: Last Updated: October 14, 2025 | 2:26 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nita Ambani Inspired Jewellery
1/6

Nita Ambani Inspired Jewellery

Take a look at 5 gold jewellery designs inspired by Nita Ambani that are perfect to purchase on Dhanteras 2025.

Nita Ambani in Gold & Emerald Set
2/6

Nita Ambani in Gold & Emerald Set

Nita Ambani stuns in a gold kanthi set with uncut kundan stones and large emerald drops at the bottom. She paried it with matching kundan earrings with emerald beads.

Nita Ambani in Gold & Kundan Set
3/6

Nita Ambani in Gold & Kundan Set

Nita Ambani wears a traditional gold kundana long necklace with a large center piece and emerald beads. She paired it with a matching gold kundan oversized earrings.

Nita Ambani in Gold & Diamond Choker
4/6

Nita Ambani in Gold & Diamond Choker

Nita Ambani looks beautiful in a statement gold and diamond choker set with rose-cut diamonds. She paired it with diamond earrings.

Nita Ambani in Gold Temple Jewellery
5/6

Nita Ambani in Gold Temple Jewellery

Nita Ambani looks gorgeous in a traditional gold necklace with temple motifs and ruby detailing. She paried it with round gold jhumkas with red enamel work.

Nita Ambani in Diamond & Polki Set
6/6

Nita Ambani in Diamond & Polki Set

Nita Ambani opts for a multi-layered diamond necklace featuring large polki stones and pear-shaped diamonds. She paired it with chandelier earrings and a maang tikka.

