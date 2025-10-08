LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Karva Chauth 2025: Unique Gifts to Make Your Wife Feel Extra Special under ₹50,000

Karva Chauth 2025: Unique Gifts to Make Your Wife Feel Extra Special under ₹50,000

Celebrate Karva Chauth 2025 with unique gifts under ₹50,000. From custom jewelry and designer handbags to luxury spa packages, smartwatches, personalized photo albums, and premium perfumes, make your wife feel cherished and special this festive season.

By: Last Updated: October 8, 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Custom Jewelry Pieces
1/7

Custom Jewelry Pieces

A personalized gold or diamond pendant, bracelet, or ring with her initials or a special date engraved. Custom jewelry is timeless and adds sentimental value.

Luxury Spa & Wellness Package
2/7

Luxury Spa & Wellness Package

A day or weekend spa package at a premium wellness resort offering massages, facials, and relaxation therapies. Perfect for her to unwind after the fast.

Designer Handbag or Clutch
3/7

Designer Handbag or Clutch

A stylish designer handbag from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, or Gucci (within budget options). It adds a touch of elegance to her wardrobe.

Smartwatch or Fitness Band
4/7

Smartwatch or Fitness Band

A high-end smartwatch (like Fitbit Luxe or Garmin Venu) that tracks health, fitness, and sleep, blending technology with her wellness goals.

Personalized Photo Album or Frame
5/7

Personalized Photo Album or Frame

A handcrafted photo album or a digital photo frame filled with memories of your moments together. A heartfelt gift that keeps your love close.

Luxury Perfume Set
6/7

Luxury Perfume Set

A set of premium perfumes from brands like Chanel, Dior, or Giorgio Armani. Add a personal touch by choosing her favorite fragrances.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Product availability, prices, and brand options may vary. Readers should verify details and make purchases based on personal preference and budget.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS