Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (16 Feb, 2026-22 Feb, 2026): Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada & More Regional Picks
Theatres are set for a diverse cinematic week as fresh releases arrive across Bollywood and regional industries from 16-22 February 2026. From a much-awaited Punjabi sequel and high-energy Kannada action dramas to a Telugu family entertainer and a Hindi romantic story, this week’s lineup offers something for every movie lover.
Whether you enjoy lighthearted comedy, intense thrillers, or emotional love stories, the big screen is bringing a variety of new choices worth checking out.
Bambukat 2 (Punjabi)
It will be released on 20 February, 2026. It is a sequel to the popular film Bambukat. It continues the rural comedy narrative with new twists.
Alpha Men: Love & Vengeance (Kannada)
It will be released on 20 February 2026. It focuses on power, betrayal and revenge. It is a hugh-intensity action with emotional storytelling.
Maarnami (Kannada)
It will be released on 20 February 2026. It has a dark narrative exploring crime and psychological tension. It promises suspense and intense performances.
Hey Bhagwan (Telugu)
It will be released on 20 February 2026. It is a lighthearted entertainer with emotional and comic elements. It focuses on family situations and everyday chaos.
Do Deewane Seher Mein (Hindi)
It will be released on 20 February 2026. It is a romantic-drama centering on love, relationships and emotional conflict.
