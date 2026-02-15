LIVE TV
  Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (16 Feb, 2026-22 Feb, 2026): Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada & More Regional Picks

Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (16 Feb, 2026-22 Feb, 2026): Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada & More Regional Picks

Theatres are set for a diverse cinematic week as fresh releases arrive across Bollywood and regional industries from 16-22 February 2026. From a much-awaited Punjabi sequel and high-energy Kannada action dramas to a Telugu family entertainer and a Hindi romantic story, this week’s lineup offers something for every movie lover.

Published: February 15, 2026 16:48:12 IST
Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (16 February, 2026-22 February, 2026)
Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (16 Feb, 2026-22 Feb, 2026): Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada & More Regional Picks

Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (16 February, 2026-22 February, 2026)

Whether you enjoy lighthearted comedy, intense thrillers, or emotional love stories, the big screen is bringing a variety of new choices worth checking out.

Bambukat 2 (Punjabi)
Bambukat 2 (Punjabi)

It will be released on 20 February, 2026. It is a sequel to the popular film Bambukat. It continues the rural comedy narrative with new twists.

Alpha Men: Love & Vengeance (Kannada)
Alpha Men: Love & Vengeance (Kannada)

It will be released on 20 February 2026. It focuses on power, betrayal and revenge. It is a hugh-intensity action with emotional storytelling.

Maarnami (Kannada)
Maarnami (Kannada)

It will be released on 20 February 2026. It has a dark narrative exploring crime and psychological tension. It promises suspense and intense performances.

Hey Bhagwan (Telugu)
Hey Bhagwan (Telugu)

It will be released on 20 February 2026. It is a lighthearted entertainer with emotional and comic elements. It focuses on family situations and everyday chaos.

Do Deewane Seher Mein (Hindi)
Do Deewane Seher Mein (Hindi)

It will be released on 20 February 2026. It is a romantic-drama centering on love, relationships and emotional conflict.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

