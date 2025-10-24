LIVE TV
  • Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag: Top 5 Indian Batters With Most Test Runs In A Calendar Year

Tendulkar, Jaiswal, Sehwag, and Gavaskar had stellar Test years, showcasing dominance, aggression, consistency, and technique across generations of Indian batting.

By: Last Updated: October 24, 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar (2010):
The great one scored 1562 runs with 7 hundreds and 2 double-centuries, averaging 78.10, and was the master at 37 years of age.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2024):
The newborn star 1478 runs with many centuries, amazing reliability, very important at the top of the order, slowly becoming one of India’s main Test stars.

Virender Sehwag (2008):
The super opener made 1462 runs, very aggressive, fast centuries, wins and losses redefined for India’s opening batting.

Virender Sehwag (2010):
Sehwag scored 1422 runs, fast centuries, risky offensive style, gave solid starts, and a priceless match-winner throughout the year.

Sunil Gavaskar (1979):
The Indian icon 1407 runs, the finest batting technique, great stamina, crucial centuries abroad, and the main support of Indian batting that year.

