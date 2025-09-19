Suryakumar Yadav’s ₹21 Crore Mumbai Dream Home: A Blend of Luxury, Family, Controversy, and Heartfelt Tribute
Suryakumar Yadav lives in a luxurious high-rise Mumbai apartment with his wife Devisha and pets, reflecting charm, style, and a cricketing journey.
Surya's No Handshake Controversy
Post-match handshake debate after India and Pakistan's Africa Cup match was the talk of the town, with Surya and Dube opting not to shake hands with the Pakistan side.
Surya Dedicated India's Victory To Pahalgam Attack Victims
Surya dedicated the Asia Cup victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror incident, paying respect to the gallant armed forces whilst offering sympathy to the affected families.
A Strong Partnership: Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty
Suryakumar and Devisha have been married for five years; however, love for pets, a love for cricket, and a love for traveling will keep them content with two dogs, Pablo and Oreo.
Surya's Luxurious House
The lavish space covers an area of 4,222 sq ft carpet area in Deonar, worth ₹21.11 crore, where Suryakumar Yadav has acquired adjacent flats and converted them into one massive residence.
Special Touch at the Entrance
His entrance hall boasts a seven-foot cricket bat studded with memorable cricket balls alongside Italian marble and Yale biometric smart security locks.
Interior Design and Decor
The interiors are done in white, beige, and brown hues, mainly marble flooring and contemporary soft furnishings, done rather swiftly by Anil Motwani Associates.
Comfortable and Elegant Bedrooms
The soothing blue theme continues in the master bedroom with a king-sized bed, an upholstered headboard, and ambient lighting, complemented by a guest room that gives off a vibe of similar luxury.
Vibrant Living and Dining Area
The entertaining room is loaded with color, an indigo sofa, yellow chairs, leaf-patterned tables, a statement chandelier, ambient lighting, and blue-white dining chairs with a bar.
The Ultimate Gaming and Fun Room
In its corner is the gaming room, featuring cricket-themed cupboards, comfortable seating, and blue-and-white decorated walls, for Surya's recreational, gaming, and fun activities.
Surya's Net Worth
Suryakumar Yadav is approximated to hold a net worth of ₹55–65 Crore, including earnings from his BCCI contract, IPL salary, endorsements, and investments.