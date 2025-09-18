The Summer I Turned Pretty Fans: Top 6 Similar Shows Available on Netflix in 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty is winning hearts with its youthful charm and romance. But what should you watch next? Fans often look for shows that capture the same emotional rollercoasters and are full of teenage crushes. These series evoke the same nostalgia as The Summer I Turned Pretty. Here is a list of the 6 best shows to binge-watch after completing this series!
Never Have I Ever
It is a teen rom-com with awkward high school moments. It is full of love, loss and self-discovery. This series is heartwarming and full of romance!
Outer Banks
It is a drama full of adventure and treasure hunts. It combines mystery, friendship and romance in coastal Carolina. It gives summer vibes throughout the story.
XO, Kitty
In this drama, Kitty explores teenage love while studying in Korea. It involves identity struggles and cross-cultural romance.
Dawson's Creek
It is a classic 90s teen drama about love triangles. It comes with heartfelt character arcs and emotional storytelling.
Gilmore Girls
It is a story of a mother-daughter duo, full of life lessons. It has a mix of romance, strong family bonds and humor.
Dash & Lily
It is a holiday themed romantic series where two teens bond by exchanging notes. It is sweet and full of lighthearted romance.
