  • The Summer I Turned Pretty Fans: Top 6 Similar Shows Available on Netflix in 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty Fans: Top 6 Similar Shows Available on Netflix in 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty is winning hearts with its youthful charm and romance. But what should you watch next? Fans often look for shows that capture the same emotional rollercoasters and are full of teenage crushes. These series evoke the same  nostalgia as The Summer I Turned Pretty. Here is a list of the 6 best shows to binge-watch after completing this series!

Never Have I Ever
Never Have I Ever

It is a teen rom-com with awkward high school moments. It is full of love, loss and self-discovery. This series is heartwarming and full of romance!

Outer Banks
Outer Banks

It is a drama full of adventure and treasure hunts. It combines mystery, friendship and romance in coastal Carolina. It gives summer vibes throughout the story.

XO, Kitty
XO, Kitty

In this drama, Kitty explores teenage love while studying in Korea. It involves identity struggles and cross-cultural romance.

Dawson's Creek
Dawson's Creek

It is a classic 90s teen drama about love triangles. It comes with heartfelt character arcs and emotional storytelling.

Gilmore Girls
Gilmore Girls

It is a story of a mother-daughter duo, full of life lessons. It has a mix of romance, strong family bonds and humor.

Dash & Lily
Dash & Lily

It is a holiday themed romantic series where two teens bond by exchanging notes. It is sweet and full of lighthearted romance.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

