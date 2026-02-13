Top 5 OTT Releases This Weekend: Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar Picks You Can’t Miss!
The long-awaited merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar has finally consolidated India’s biggest stories into one powerhouse platform. From gritty homegrown crime dramas to massive global blockbusters, here is your essential guide.
Kohrra: Season 2 (Netflix)
This gritty procedural returns to Punjab as two police officers investigate the brutal murder of a woman found in a local barn. As they dig deeper, they must navigate a web of family secrets, systemic corruption, and their own personal demons.
Cross: Season 2 (Prime Video)
Detective Alex Cross moves from the streets of D.C. to the world of the elite as he hunts a ruthless vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires. Amidst high-stakes investigations, he uncovers a shocking conspiracy involving human trafficking that forces him to question the line between law and justice.
Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev (JioHotstar)
The Astraverse expands as the origin story of the formidable Dev is finally revealed, pitting ancient powers against modern-day protectors. This sequel serves as the flagship "blockbuster" release for the newly launched JioHotstar platform.
Bandwaale (Prime Video)
Set in the small town of Ratlam, this musical dramedy follows a young poet named Mariam who begins sharing her work anonymously online. Alongside her quirky bandmates, she navigates the challenges of self-expression, identity, and the quiet courage it takes to pursue a dream.
The Night Manager: Season 2 (JioHotstar)
Shantanu 'Shaan' Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) dives deeper into the dangerous inner circle of arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. With the stakes higher and the cover thinner, Shaan must decide how much of his soul he's willing to lose to take down the "worst man in the world."