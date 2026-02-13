Top 5 OTT Releases This Weekend: Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar Picks You Can’t Miss!

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 OTT Releases This Weekend: Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar Picks You Can’t Miss!

Top 5 OTT Releases This Weekend: Netflix, Prime And JioHotstar Picks You Can’t Miss!

The long-awaited merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar has finally consolidated India’s biggest stories into one powerhouse platform. From gritty homegrown crime dramas to massive global blockbusters, here is your essential guide.

Published By: Published: February 13, 2026 15:50:05 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kohrra: Season 2 (Netflix)
1/5
Kohrra: Season 2 (Netflix)

Kohrra: Season 2 (Netflix)

This gritty procedural returns to Punjab as two police officers investigate the brutal murder of a woman found in a local barn. As they dig deeper, they must navigate a web of family secrets, systemic corruption, and their own personal demons.

You Might Be Interested In
Cross: Season 2 (Prime Video)
2/5
Cross: Season 2 (Prime Video)

Cross: Season 2 (Prime Video)

Detective Alex Cross moves from the streets of D.C. to the world of the elite as he hunts a ruthless vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires. Amidst high-stakes investigations, he uncovers a shocking conspiracy involving human trafficking that forces him to question the line between law and justice.

Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev (JioHotstar)
3/5
Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev (JioHotstar)

Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev (JioHotstar)

The Astraverse expands as the origin story of the formidable Dev is finally revealed, pitting ancient powers against modern-day protectors. This sequel serves as the flagship "blockbuster" release for the newly launched JioHotstar platform.

You Might Be Interested In
Bandwaale (Prime Video)
4/5
Bandwaale (Prime Video)

Bandwaale (Prime Video)

Set in the small town of Ratlam, this musical dramedy follows a young poet named Mariam who begins sharing her work anonymously online. Alongside her quirky bandmates, she navigates the challenges of self-expression, identity, and the quiet courage it takes to pursue a dream.

You Might Be Interested In
The Night Manager: Season 2 (JioHotstar)
5/5
The Night Manager: Season 2 (JioHotstar)

The Night Manager: Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Shantanu 'Shaan' Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) dives deeper into the dangerous inner circle of arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. With the stakes higher and the cover thinner, Shaan must decide how much of his soul he's willing to lose to take down the "worst man in the world."

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS