Top 6 Budget-Friendly Cafes Under ₹1500 in Delhi for a Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate love without spending a fortune. If you are planning a romantic date in Delhi and want to keep your budget under ₹1500 for two there are plenty of cozy and charming cafés that offer great food, warm ambiance and Instagram worthy vibes. From aesthetic corners in Connaught Place to cute hidden gems in South Delhi, these budget friendly cafes make your Valentine’s Day special without burning a hole in your pocket.
Diggin Cafe
Diggin Cafe is loved for its romantic setting and beautiful decor. Couples can enjoy pizzas shakes and desserts here while experiencing a warm Valentine’s Day vibe.
AMA Cafe
Located in Majnu Ka Tilla AMA Cafe is perfect for couples who enjoy a calm and cozy space. Pancakes cheesecakes and hot chocolate make it a great choice for a sweet date.
Cafe De Flora
Cafe De Flora is known for its peaceful atmosphere and elegant interiors. It is ideal for a relaxed brunch or evening coffee date with continental dishes and desserts that fit well within budget.
Rose Cafe
Rose Cafe offers soft interiors and a dreamy setting that feels romantic and peaceful. The menu includes light meals and refreshing drinks ideal for long conversations.
The Big Chill Cafe
The Big Chill Cafe is a trusted favorite in Delhi. Known for its comforting Italian food it is a great spot for a classic Valentine’s Day dinner within budget.
Chords and Coffee
Chords and Coffee is a music inspired cafe with relaxed vibes and affordable menu options. It is perfect for couples who enjoy calm surroundings and good coffee.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Prices and availability may vary depending on the date, offers, and cafe policies. Please check with the respective cafe before planning your visit.