From Shah Rukh Khan To Arnold Schwarzenegger: Top 8 Richest Actors In The World 2025

From Bollywood to Hollywood, actors have built empires that go far beyond the screen. The richest stars today are not just performers but also savvy businesspeople who have invested wisely in films, endorsements, real estate, and companies. The newly released Hurun India Rich List 2025 has put Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the very top, joining the global billionaire’s club and surpassing Hollywood heavyweights like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne Johnson, and Tom Cruise. From tequila brands to tech investments, these actors prove their financial reach matches their global fame.

Here are the top eight richest actors in the world right now: