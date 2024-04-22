IPE Global Hosts Impact and Innovation Event Celebrating 25 Years of Development

Bringing together distinguished guests from various sectors, including representatives from the government, diplomatic community, development sector, and business leaders, the event was both a celebration of IPE Global’s journey and a testament to its continued commitment to contributing to India’s growth story. Notable figures graced the occasion, adding their expertise and insights to the discussions.

The momentous event saw the release of a Coffee Table Book titled Inspired by Women, followed by a fireside chat on India for the World – Enabling South-South Collaboration. Highlighting the significance of bridging the gender divide to achieve progress, Ms. Tanya Singh, Senior Director, IPE Global, said, ” while globally progress on Goal 5 may be uneven, it is heartening to note that the past decade has seen a gradual improvement for women and girls. India, in line with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision too is making strides. With a host of government women-led-development initiatives, we are now on a mission to mainstream gender in every sphere to realise the vision of ‘viksit bharat’.

In their opening address at the fireside chat, both Mr. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former CEO NITI Aayog, and H.E. Eric Garcetti, U.S. Ambassador to India, highlighted how India can significantly contribute to global efforts aimed at addressing pressing issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and health crises. Recognizing India’s proactive involvement in international forums and partnerships, they highlighted India’s and the United States’ commitment to sharing knowledge, best practices, and resources with other nations, especially those within the Global South, to tackle the root cause of these global issues.

Mr. Amitabh Kant, in his address, underscored the pivotal role of digital infrastructure in delivering public goods and services at scale, emphasizing it as a cornerstone of governance efficiency. He highlighted India’s Aadhaar system as a prime example of a significant offering to other countries in the Global South. He said that such initiatives not only enhance accessibility and efficiency but also foster inclusive growth and empower citizens. Aligned with the government’s vision of ‘women-led-development,’ he added, “Women play a critical role in the country’s progress. The impact stories of women changemakers here today are a poignant reminder of the significance of such initiatives. With decades of experience in driving innovations to promote women-centric and women-led development like digital infrastructure for cash transfer to women, National Livelihood Mission, and skilling development programs for young women, India can reinforce the importance of gender equality and empowerment in global development discourse.”

Ambassador Garcetti noted IPE Global’s 25 years of achievements and partnership with USAID. Highlighting the enduring bond between the United States and India and how the U.S.-India partnership is moving forward for benefits across the planet, Ambassador Garcetti said, “When you pair both Indian and American innovation with the ability to produce at scale, the results are unmatched.”

Commenting on the event, Ashwajit Singh, Founder & Managing Director of IPE Global, said, “The event is not just a celebration of our over two-decade journey but a coming together of shared commitment to the UN Global Goals, striving to create a world that’s more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable for all. It serves as a platform to reaffirm our dedication to advancing these goals and fostering partnerships that drive tangible progress. India’s economic growth story has been remarkable in recent decades. It presents a compelling narrative to unite our efforts and expertise to build a more equitable world order.”

Other eminent speakers joining the fireside chat included Mr. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Mr. P Kumaran, Special Secretary (ER&DPA), Ministry of External Affairs; Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative to India; Ms Kate Hampton, CEO, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and, Mr. CK Mishra, Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Collectively, these dignitaries provided valuable insights into how India can harness its strengths and expertise to play a leading voice in the Global South. Through strategic partnerships, cross-border collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable development goals, India can inspire and empower nations across the Global South to achieve their developmental aspirations. Adding, they said India today has truly arrived on the world stage in a big way and, therefore, has the wherewithal to adopt a proactive stance in navigating the complexities of the 21st century and actively contribute to shaping a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous world for present and future generations alike.

About IPE Global

IPE Global is one of the largest south-based social sector organisations with over 25 years of experience in International Development across Africa, Asia, and UK with more than 1,200 experts working across geographies. We have been at the forefront of development, delivering high-quality technical support across diverse sectors including Health, Nutrition, Water Sanitation & Hygiene, Social and Economic Empowerment, Urban Infrastructure and Tourism, Education & Skills Development. Our collaborative efforts with multilateral and bilateral agencies, philanthropic organisations, governments, and corporates have been pivotal in driving meaningful change in our communities.