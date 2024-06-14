APSEZ Strengthens Its ESG Leadership, Gains Recognition For Climate Initiatives

APSEZ has been recognized by CDP for its exceptional efforts in tackling climate change and implementing best practices across its supply chain through a robust engagement program. The award was presented at the ‘Climate Action in India: Role of Businesses & Supply Chain’ ceremony, co-hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi

CDP has assigned APSEZ a leadership band “A- “in both climate change and supplier engagement. The company received the highest rating of “A” for its initiatives in emission reduction, climate governance, supplier engagement, scope 3 emissions, and risk management processes. Notably, only a handful of companies make it to the leadership band in both climate change and supply chain engagement every year.

In its latest assessment, Sustainalytics also upgraded APSEZ’s ESG performance.

With a score of 11.3, APSEZ is now a notch away from being categorized as a company with negligible ESG risks (score band of 0-10). Of the 16215 companies rated by Sustainalytics globally, APSEZ has a 95 percentile score. Furthermore, APSEZ managed to maintain its position as the top-ranked company in the low carbon transition rating within the port sector, demonstrating strong improvement in the last few years.

Commenting on the achievements, Ashwini Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ, said: “At APSEZ, we remain resolute in our commitment to sustainability, with concerted efforts to reduce carbon emissions. We are pleased with the continuous improvement in our ESG performance and the ‘climate leadership position’ assigned by multiple ESG rating agencies. We are now working on net zero commitment by 2040 through renewable capacity deployment and greening transportation.

Globally, APSEZ stands in the 96th percentile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023, ranking among the top 15 companies and supposedly the only port operator in this list from among 334 players in the Global Transportation Infrastructure sector. APSEZ secured the highest score in the environmental dimension of the assessment, which has 56% weightage for climate indicators and strategy.

Additionally, APSEZ received an ‘Advanced’ rating in the last Energy Transition Rating from Moody’s, reflecting its leadership position. Moody’s also evaluated APSEZ on an environmental, social, and governance basis in 2022, wherein the company secured first rank in the Transport & Logistics sector and ninth across all sectors/ industries in the Global Emerging Markets. In India, APSEZ was ranked first on ESG performance across all the sectors.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, representing 27% of the country’s total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka, operates the Haifa Port in Israel and container terminal in Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Show Full Article