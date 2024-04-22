Playtos Miniversity Expands to North India with the Grand Opening of First Global Franchise in Delhi

DD/MM/YYYY, Delhi, India – Playtos Miniversity proudly launches its first global franchise in Delhi, North India, marking a significant expansion in its innovative educational network. Focussing on children aged 10 to 14, Playtos Miniversity specializes in nurturing life skills, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial skills, vital in today’s fast-evolving world. The program’s hallmark is its emphasis on Socratic Dialogue, transforming each session into an interactive exploration through discussions, storytelling, and hands-on activities. This approach cultivates critical thinking, active learning, and visionary leadership, enabling students to become proactive thinkers, doers, and changemakers.

Karishma Seth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Awesomeness Officer, leads Playtos Miniversity Delhi with a blend of expertise in law, art, real estate, and education. Her visionary leadership is instrumental in steering the Delhi franchise towards empowering young leaders who are well-equipped to navigate and influence an ever-changing global landscape.

The inauguration event drew the participation of esteemed mentors and industry leaders such as Mr. Rikant Pittie, Founder of EaseMyTrip.com; Mr. Abhay Mathur, Global CFO of Urban Company; Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder and Managing Director of UBON; and Mr. Ashvin Chadha, Co-Founder of Anicut Capital. Their presence underscored the community and industry support for Playtos Miniversity’s mission to shape tomorrow’s innovators and leaders.

Highlighting the talent and potential of our students, the event featured PlayPitch and PlayTalk segments. In PlayPitch, akin to Shark Tank, a young entrepreneur – a Playtonite (that’s what the children of Playtos Miniversity are known as) presented an innovative solution, demonstrating the practical application of their learning. In PlayTalk, similar to TED Talks, another Playtonite delivered a compelling presentation on a topic of significant impact, showcasing their public speaking prowess and depth of thought.

“At Playtos Miniversity Delhi, our mission extends beyond schooling; we aim to equip our students with the resilience and creativity needed to excel in a rapidly changing world,” said Ms. Karishma Seth Prasad. “We are committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation and leadership, preparing our students not just to face the future but to redefine it.”

ABOUT PLAYTOS MINIVERSITY

Founded three years ago in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by the visionary Yash Vasant, Playtos Miniversity is the world’s first beyond-school program designed specifically for children aged 10-14. It complements traditional educational paradigms by focusing on holistic development and preparing students for complex real-world challenges. The curriculum spans two years and is immersive, experiential, and transformational, aimed at cultivating tomorrow’s leaders by enhancing their abilities to understand, adapt to, and lead through global changes. Playtos Miniversity nurtures the intellectual and creative potential of the leaders, thinkers, and changemakers of tomorrow.