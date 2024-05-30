Pre-Event Press Release For The Symposium 'Millets: The Superfood of Bharat'

Recognizing the potential of millets as a superfood, this half-day symposium aims to explore their role in revitalizing health, tracing connections with Bharat’s culture and culinary heritage, and integrating millets into global food systems. The objective of the symposium is to promote the concept of “Ek Thali Millet Wali” (A Plate of Millets).

This transformation in eating habits has the potential to foster a Life For The Environment, accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals related to health and nutrition, encourage environmental sustainability and reduce the impact of climate change.

Mera Millet Magic is a joint initiative of Celiac Society of India, Asha Chandra Welfare Consultancy and Shoobh Group Welfare Society. All programmes of Mera Millet Magic have been declared as official events of the United Nations Food and Agriculture (FAO) during the International Year of Millets.

The symposium will feature three panel discussions and an exhibition of stalls showcasing millet-based products.

The first panel, “Wellness with Millets,” chaired by noted nutritionist Smt. Ishi Khosla and social welfare entrepreneur Smt. Asha Chandra, will explore the nutritional benefits of millets and their role in promoting health and wellness. Panelists include Dr. Asha Prabhakar, Shri Murali Kartik, Smt. Pallavi Upadhyay, and Smt. Inoshi Sharma.

The second panel, “Global Expansion of the Superfood Millets,” chaired by Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar, will assess the market potential and challenges for scaling up millet production and consumption globally. Panelists include H.E. Mr. Ahmed Sule (TBC), Shri Prasoon Joshi, Dr. Tara Satyavathi, and Shri Dilip Chenoy.

The third panel, “Millets: Seeds of Our Heritage,” chaired by Dr. Sonal Mansingh, will examine the historical and cultural significance of millets in Indian cuisine and agriculture. Panelists include Shri Sanjay Sethi, Dr. Sandhya Purecha, Smt. Manisha Bhasin and Chef Anahita Dhondy.

The symposium is tailored for a diverse audience, including Chambers of Commerce, College and School Heads, academics, doctors, hospitals, nutritionists, diplomats, and eminent personalities. This diverse mix of participants reflects the interdisciplinary nature of the discussions and the potential for cross-sectoral collaboration. We look forward to your participation in this enriching and enlightening event.

Entry to the event is strictly by invitation, and those interested must register on the link:

https://forms.gle/7DxaaN9q351RGqgP6

