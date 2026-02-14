LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

The T20 world Cup 2026 match between Ireland vs Oman match will be played on Saturday, February 14, at the SSC Stadium, Colombo. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 14, 2026 09:02:35 IST

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Ireland will be up against Oman in Group B match in Colombo. Both the sides are searching for their first win in the T20 World Cup 2026. Skipper Paul Stirling has been ruled out after injuring his knee while attempting a catch against Australia. Vice-captain Lorcan Tucker is set to lead the side, with Tim Tector likely to come into the XI.

“There’s a lot of talent in that dressing room and a huge amount of belief from us as coaches to them and we have played the two best teams in our group so far. So we’ve also got two games to come there. They’re hugely important for us,” said Gary Wilson, Ireland batting coach.

“Actually the brand of cricket we played in the last two matches, we are not this kind of a team, we are a better team. But the boys could not play according to their abilities. They are much more, they have much better ability,” said Mohammad Nadeem.

What is the schedule for Ireland vs Oman game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Ireland vs Oman match  will be played on Saturday , February 14, at the SSC  Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of  Ireland vs Oman game?

The match between Ireland vs Oman will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of  Ireland vs Oman game?

The Ireland vs Oman match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Ireland vs Oman?

The toss for the Ireland vs Oman match will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 9:02 AM IST
IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

