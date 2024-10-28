Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Who Made The Newly-Unveiled Dwyane Wade Statue In Miami? The 8-foot Bronze Effigy Gets Brutally Trolled

According to reports, Wade took an active role in the statue’s design, visiting the studio multiple times and noting the emotional impact of seeing the Kobe Bryant statue there as well.

Who Made The Newly-Unveiled Dwyane Wade Statue In Miami? The 8-foot Bronze Effigy Gets Brutally Trolled

A statue honouring Dwyane Wade was unveiled on October 27 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, celebrating the Miami Heat icon’s legacy with a bronze sculpture capturing his memorable “this is my house” pose from a 2009 game against the Chicago Bulls.

Who Sculpted The Dwyane Wade Statue?

Standing 8 feet tall, the statue was created by Omri Amrany and Oscar León from Rotblatt Amrany Studio, who also crafted statues of Kobe Bryant.

A video shared on X shows Wade admiring the statue and saying, “This is out of body, y’all.” In his speech, Wade expressed amazement, adding, “I can’t believe that. Who is that guy?”

According to reports, Wade took an active role in the statue’s design, visiting the studio multiple times and noting the emotional impact of seeing the Kobe Bryant statue there as well. León confirmed Wade’s satisfaction with the final result, stating, “We made all the adjustments he wanted.”

In his closing remarks, Wade cleverly referenced his legacy: “I believe I gave you guys something set in stone to hold onto. This is my house. I’m out.”

Internet Brutally Trolls The Statue

One user on X stated, “Here’s a statue where you look like a 75 year asian man,” while another stated, “The Miami Heat should’ve had a contest where they showed this picture to 1,000 fans — and anyone who guesses it’s Dwyane Wade gets to keep the statue.”

The next one tweeted, “Dwyane Wade’s new statue. Looks like a zombie Laurence Fishburne about to chomp on a human.” Another individual added, “Dwyane Wade’s New Statue Might Be the Worst Ever.”

In a February 2020 interview with a publication, Wade praised Bryant’s legacy, emphasizing his dedication to guiding younger players and his role as a family man. After Bryant’s passing, Wade shared a heartfelt video mourning his friend, calling it “one of the saddest days in my lifetime.”

Wade, who played for the Heat, Bulls, and Cavaliers, retired in 2019 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, solidifying his place among the NBA’s greatest shooting guards.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen Faces Major Penalties After ‘Dangerous’ Clash With Lando Norris At Mexico City Grand Prix

Filed under

basketball Dwyane Wade kobe bryant Miami miami heat nba
