‘Amsterdamas’ Trends After Antisemitic Attack On Israeli Football Fans: Everything We Know

Israeli soccer fans were violently targeted in Amsterdam after a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday night, with incidents escalating into what Israeli officials have described as antisemitic attacks. Following the attacks ‘Amsterdamas’ started to trend on social media with netizens linking Amsterdam with Hamas.

Here’s a breakdown of the events and responses so far.

Here’s What Happened?

The violence occurred after the match, with videos circulating on social media showing confrontations in Amsterdam’s city center. According to reports, groups of young men on scooters conducted “hit-and-run” style attacks on Israeli fans, using fireworks and physical force. Amsterdam police confirmed that 57 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, with over 60 individuals detained for violence in total.

The attacks left at least five people with minor injuries, though some Israeli fans reported being severely beaten. Victims described groups demanding to see passports and targeting fans after determining their nationality. One fan recounted being attacked by ten people, resulting in injuries severe enough to warrant medical attention.

Israel’s Response

Following the violence, Israeli authorities prepared a rescue mission with military planes to bring fans home, although this plan was later canceled. Instead, the Israeli government organized commercial flights to assist citizens in leaving Amsterdam safely.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar traveled to the Netherlands on Friday, meeting with senior Dutch officials, including the Dutch foreign minister, to discuss the incidents and express concerns for the safety of Israeli citizens abroad.

Dutch Government Reaction

Dutch leaders strongly condemned the attacks. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called the violence “completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks,” assuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that those responsible would face prosecution. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema described the violence as a “terrible outburst of antisemitism” that has “threatened the peace in our city.”

The mayor highlighted that Maccabi fans were not considered to pose a violent threat before the match, and she expressed regret that the city’s long-standing Jewish heritage was tarnished by the attacks.

Ongoing Tensions and Provocation

According to Dutch police, tensions had been escalating since Wednesday, when some Maccabi fans allegedly set a Palestinian flag on fire and attacked a taxi, sparking further unrest. Additional video evidence reportedly shows fans chanting anti-Arab slogans, a factor believed to have fueled the hostility leading up to the game.

Victims share their experiences

Victims have shared their experiences with local and international media. Adi Reuben, a 24-year-old fan, described being surrounded and attacked by a group who shouted “Jewish” and “IDF” as they kicked him to the ground. Another fan, Gal Binyamin Tshuva, said he was assaulted after refusing to show his passport, BBC reported.

Esther Voet, editor-in-chief of a Dutch Jewish publication, offered her home to frightened fans seeking refuge. “People were really scared,” she said. “I never thought I would go through this in Amsterdam.”

Increased Security and Investigation

Dutch police have since increased security measures in Amsterdam, especially following the Kristallnacht memorial held Thursday, commemorating the Nazi pogrom against Jews in 1938. The city has launched an investigation into the attacks, working to identify and prosecute those involved.

As tensions continue to simmer, Amsterdam’s authorities are now facing questions over their handling of the incidents and whether additional steps should have been taken to prevent the violence.

