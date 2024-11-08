Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Amsterdamas’ Trends After Antisemitic Attack On Israeli Football Fans: Everything We Know

Groups of young men on scooters conducted “hit-and-run” style attacks on Israeli fans, using fireworks and physical force.

‘Amsterdamas’ Trends After Antisemitic Attack On Israeli Football Fans: Everything We Know

Israeli soccer fans were violently targeted in Amsterdam after a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday night, with incidents escalating into what Israeli officials have described as antisemitic attacks. Following the attacks ‘Amsterdamas’ started to trend on social media with netizens linking Amsterdam with Hamas.

Here’s a breakdown of the events and responses so far.

Here’s What Happened?

The violence occurred after the match, with videos circulating on social media showing confrontations in Amsterdam’s city center. According to reports, groups of young men on scooters conducted “hit-and-run” style attacks on Israeli fans, using fireworks and physical force. Amsterdam police confirmed that 57 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, with over 60 individuals detained for violence in total.

The attacks left at least five people with minor injuries, though some Israeli fans reported being severely beaten. Victims described groups demanding to see passports and targeting fans after determining their nationality. One fan recounted being attacked by ten people, resulting in injuries severe enough to warrant medical attention.

Israel’s Response

Following the violence, Israeli authorities prepared a rescue mission with military planes to bring fans home, although this plan was later canceled. Instead, the Israeli government organized commercial flights to assist citizens in leaving Amsterdam safely.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar traveled to the Netherlands on Friday, meeting with senior Dutch officials, including the Dutch foreign minister, to discuss the incidents and express concerns for the safety of Israeli citizens abroad.

Dutch Government Reaction

Dutch leaders strongly condemned the attacks. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called the violence “completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks,” assuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that those responsible would face prosecution. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema described the violence as a “terrible outburst of antisemitism” that has “threatened the peace in our city.”

The mayor highlighted that Maccabi fans were not considered to pose a violent threat before the match, and she expressed regret that the city’s long-standing Jewish heritage was tarnished by the attacks.

Ongoing Tensions and Provocation

According to Dutch police, tensions had been escalating since Wednesday, when some Maccabi fans allegedly set a Palestinian flag on fire and attacked a taxi, sparking further unrest. Additional video evidence reportedly shows fans chanting anti-Arab slogans, a factor believed to have fueled the hostility leading up to the game.

Victims share their experiences 

Victims have shared their experiences with local and international media. Adi Reuben, a 24-year-old fan, described being surrounded and attacked by a group who shouted “Jewish” and “IDF” as they kicked him to the ground. Another fan, Gal Binyamin Tshuva, said he was assaulted after refusing to show his passport, BBC reported.

Esther Voet, editor-in-chief of a Dutch Jewish publication, offered her home to frightened fans seeking refuge. “People were really scared,” she said. “I never thought I would go through this in Amsterdam.”

Increased Security and Investigation

Dutch police have since increased security measures in Amsterdam, especially following the Kristallnacht memorial held Thursday, commemorating the Nazi pogrom against Jews in 1938. The city has launched an investigation into the attacks, working to identify and prosecute those involved.

As tensions continue to simmer, Amsterdam’s authorities are now facing questions over their handling of the incidents and whether additional steps should have been taken to prevent the violence.

ALSO READ: Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Antisemitic Attack On Israelis In Amsterdam

Filed under

Amsterdan Antisemitic attack Amsterdam Antisemitism Israel fans attacked
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox