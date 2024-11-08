Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Antisemitic Attack On Israelis In Amsterdam

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the violent attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, describing it as “terribly antisemitic.” The attack, which occurred following a UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, saw several Israeli fans targeted by pro-Palestinian groups. Schoof expressed his deep shame that such an incident could occur in the Netherlands in 2024, emphasizing that the government would not tolerate such hatred.

The Prime Minister spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the European Union leaders’ summit in Budapest, declaring that the authorities would take immediate action to prosecute those responsible. “We will prosecute the perpetrators. And I’m deeply ashamed that this could happen in the Netherlands in 2024,” Schoof stated. He further assured that he would leave the summit early to travel to Amsterdam to personally assess the situation.

The violence unfolded late Wednesday, a day before the highly anticipated soccer match between the two teams. Pro-Palestinian groups attacked multiple Israeli soccer fans in the streets, chasing them while shouting anti-Israel slogans. Eyewitness accounts and video footage showed men chasing individuals, which led to at least five people being hospitalized.

Dutch police responded by arresting 62 individuals connected to the antisemitic violence. The clashes reportedly began the previous evening when Maccabi supporters were involved in an altercation, removing a flag from a facade on the Rokin and destroying a taxi. On the other side, a Palestinian flag was burned on Dam Square. The escalating tensions and violence forced authorities to take swift action to restore order.

In response to the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two cargo planes to be sent to Amsterdam with medical and rescue teams to assist those affected. Netanyahu also thanked Dutch Prime Minister Schoof for his prompt condemnation and his pledge to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“I express my thanks to you for your shock over last night’s events and for saying that this was an extraordinary and antisemitic attack,” Netanyahu said in a statement. Schoof reiterated his commitment on social media, calling the violence “completely unacceptable” and assuring that the Dutch authorities would pursue justice.

The Amsterdam attacks come amid a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across the Netherlands, which has seen a sharp increase since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Dutch authorities are grappling with growing anti-Israel sentiment, which has manifested in both verbal abuse and violent clashes, particularly targeting Jewish communities.

Despite the unrest, Dutch police have stated that the situation in Amsterdam is now calm. However, the escalating frequency of antisemitic incidents has raised concerns among lawmakers and Jewish organizations. The Netherlands, a country with a history of tolerance, is now facing the challenge of addressing rising hate crimes while ensuring the safety and security of its Jewish population.

