Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Antisemitic Attack On Israelis In Amsterdam

Dutch PM Dick Schoof condemns "terribly antisemitic" attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, vows to prosecute perpetrators and restore peace.

Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Antisemitic Attack On Israelis In Amsterdam

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the violent attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, describing it as “terribly antisemitic.” The attack, which occurred following a UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, saw several Israeli fans targeted by pro-Palestinian groups. Schoof expressed his deep shame that such an incident could occur in the Netherlands in 2024, emphasizing that the government would not tolerate such hatred.

The Prime Minister spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the European Union leaders’ summit in Budapest, declaring that the authorities would take immediate action to prosecute those responsible. “We will prosecute the perpetrators. And I’m deeply ashamed that this could happen in the Netherlands in 2024,” Schoof stated. He further assured that he would leave the summit early to travel to Amsterdam to personally assess the situation.

The violence unfolded late Wednesday, a day before the highly anticipated soccer match between the two teams. Pro-Palestinian groups attacked multiple Israeli soccer fans in the streets, chasing them while shouting anti-Israel slogans. Eyewitness accounts and video footage showed men chasing individuals, which led to at least five people being hospitalized.

MUST READ: Pennsylvania Fire Warning Issued; High Alert Through Friday Evening

Dutch police responded by arresting 62 individuals connected to the antisemitic violence. The clashes reportedly began the previous evening when Maccabi supporters were involved in an altercation, removing a flag from a facade on the Rokin and destroying a taxi. On the other side, a Palestinian flag was burned on Dam Square. The escalating tensions and violence forced authorities to take swift action to restore order.

In response to the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two cargo planes to be sent to Amsterdam with medical and rescue teams to assist those affected. Netanyahu also thanked Dutch Prime Minister Schoof for his prompt condemnation and his pledge to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“I express my thanks to you for your shock over last night’s events and for saying that this was an extraordinary and antisemitic attack,” Netanyahu said in a statement. Schoof reiterated his commitment on social media, calling the violence “completely unacceptable” and assuring that the Dutch authorities would pursue justice.

The Amsterdam attacks come amid a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across the Netherlands, which has seen a sharp increase since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Dutch authorities are grappling with growing anti-Israel sentiment, which has manifested in both verbal abuse and violent clashes, particularly targeting Jewish communities.

Despite the unrest, Dutch police have stated that the situation in Amsterdam is now calm. However, the escalating frequency of antisemitic incidents has raised concerns among lawmakers and Jewish organizations. The Netherlands, a country with a history of tolerance, is now facing the challenge of addressing rising hate crimes while ensuring the safety and security of its Jewish population.

ALSO READ: Swiss ‘Burqa Ban’ Set To Begin On January 1: What Are The Exceptions?

Filed under

Antisemitic attack Amsterdam Dutch PM Dick Schoof statement Netanyahu response antisemitic Pro-Palestinian attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox