Israeli Prime Minister Orders Immediate Rescue Mission After Violent Attacks in Amsterdam

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the deployment of two rescue planes to Amsterdam following reports of violent attacks targeting Israeli citizens. The attacks, which have been linked to a football match, have raised concerns about rising anti-Semitism, with the Israeli government coordinating efforts to bring the affected citizens home.

The Attack and the Response

According to statements from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli Prime Minister has directed that two rescue planes be dispatched immediately to Amsterdam to evacuate citizens who were involved in the violent incidents. The attacks, reportedly stemming from tensions during a football match, have shocked the Israeli public, prompting the National Security Ministry to issue an advisory urging Israeli citizens in the Dutch city to stay in their hotel rooms for safety.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the violence, stating, “Fans who went to see a football game, encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness.” His remarks highlight the deepening concerns about anti-Semitic sentiment in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Football Match Flares Tensions

The violence erupted after a football match between Ajax Amsterdam, a team traditionally associated with the Jewish community, and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which Ajax won 5-0. Pro-Palestinian protests, which were banned in the vicinity of the Johan Cruyff stadium, escalated into clashes between demonstrators and Israeli supporters.

Local police reported that 57 people were detained following the game as pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempted to reach the stadium despite a city-wide ban on protests. While fans had exited the stadium without incidents, disturbances continued late into the night, with reports of street clashes in the city center.

Social media videos from the scene showed chaotic scenes, including groups running through the streets and a man being beaten, highlighting the severity of the violence.

Israeli Military Steps In

In response to the escalation, the Israeli military (IDF) announced it was preparing a rescue mission in coordination with the Dutch government. “The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams,” the IDF said in a statement. The aim is to bring the affected citizens back to Israel safely and provide medical assistance to those injured in the attacks.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the statements from the Israeli government, which has placed further pressure on local authorities to ensure the safety of Israeli nationals in Amsterdam.

Rising Tensions Amid Ongoing Conflict

The violent clashes in Amsterdam come at a time of heightened tensions globally, particularly in Europe and the United States, where protests have erupted in support of both Palestinians and Israelis. Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of more than 250 others, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim incidents have increased across the globe.

In response to the violence, Dutch political leaders have condemned the attacks. Geert Wilders, the leader of the Dutch far-right party and a vocal critic of Islam, expressed his disgust at the violence in Amsterdam, stating, “Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

Israeli Diplomacy and Appeal for Assistance

In light of the incidents, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has requested that the Dutch government facilitate the safe passage of Israeli citizens to the airport. Saar made the request in a phone call with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on Friday, underscoring the need for urgent assistance to ensure the safety of Israeli nationals caught up in the violence.

The Broader Context of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

The situation in Amsterdam is a reflection of the broader geopolitical tensions stemming from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The war between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 43,000 Palestinians reported killed and more than 100,000 injured due to Israel’s military response. These tragic figures have fueled protests across Europe, with both Arabs and Jews facing attacks in various countries.

As the conflict rages on, Israel’s leadership remains focused on ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, while also navigating the increasing global polarization and anti-Semitic incidents fueled by the violence in Gaza.